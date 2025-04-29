Workplace 2025: Jabra

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Josh Blalock, Chief Video Evangelist at Jabra, shares how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Josh Blalock, Chief Video Evangelist at Jabra
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Josh Blalock, Chief Video Evangelist at Jabra

As the new year progresses, the integration of AI in the workplace remains a key focus for companies aiming to simplify and streamline their hybrid employees' daily tasks. 2025 will be the year that AI goes beyond a buzzword. AI has the potential to become a ubiquitous resource across various work functions, from automating repetitive tasks to organizing data, enhancing decision-making, and optimizing meetings. This year, we will see AI use cases take shape and become standard throughout the workplace.

Creating a successful work environment goes beyond the physical appearance of an office; it is cemented by the efficiency of the teams." —Josh Blalock, Chief Video Evangelist at Jabra

Despite ongoing return-to-office (RTO) trends expected to continue this year, physical meeting spaces must still be designed to accommodate diverse working styles and have technology that facilitates both in-person and remote participant collaboration. Small rooms, phone booths, and huddle spaces have long been a foundation of in-office meetings. Yet, less than 3 percent of huddle rooms around the globe are video-enabled, leaving millions of small meeting spaces underutilized and underserved. In 2025, these spaces will need to be reimagined with new technologies, including generative AI solutions and high-quality audio and video, that facilitate hybrid collaboration.

Creating a successful work environment goes beyond the physical appearance of an office; it is cemented by the efficiency of the teams. In 2025, productive multitasking will reach new heights with AI, automatically capturing and summarizing key meeting points, handling scheduling, managing attendance, and tracking action items in real time, with greater accuracy. With the automation of these routine tasks, employees will have more time to collaborate effectively, ultimately fostering better communication across hybrid teams.

Strategic, adaptable workspaces are essential for ensuring effective communication between in-office and remote workers. The continued integration of AI into our daily work lives promises to bring even more comfort with the technology, and, with the right approach, it can be a powerful tool for driving more productive work in 2025.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

2025 is Shaping Up to Be a Great Year for AV/IT

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn