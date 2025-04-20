Workplace 2025: Vaddio and Luxul

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Connor Petit, Associate Product Marketing Manager, Vaddio and Luxul

In the coming year, flexible workspaces are going to be essential. Offices are reducing their square footage, requiring them to maximize the space they have and make it work for a variety of employees—ones that are always in the office, and ones that work from home.

The conference room as we know it is not just for in-person meetings anymore; it needs to serve the demands of hybrid meetings. Remote workers need to be seen from the far end of the room as well as view everyone in the space. Audio considerations are important as well, as both sides must be able to clearly hear each other. Additionally, many workers are utilizing conference rooms to take one-on-one video calls. Spaces that have been used primarily for meetings and sessions with multiple participants in the past have become useful for privacy in a hybrid workforce, so outfitting meeting spaces to work well with video calls is going to be increasingly important.

We've also seen a trend towards workers moving their devices to the network, increasing flexibility for the user. Once the device is online, signals can be sent anywhere, allowing it to be remotely controlled from home. Closed office systems are becoming a thing of the past, and moving your AV infrastructure to the network is more crucial than ever.

Hybrid work is here to stay, and with that remote meetings have increased. Conference rooms and media spaces need to adapt to be flexible to all sorts of needs, and we at Legrand are excited to be part of the transition to modern workplaces.