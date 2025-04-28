Workplace 2025: Sharp

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Michael Ferrer, Senior Director of Solutions Sales at Sharp

The modern workplace has transcended the traditional office. It is now a fluid environment encompassing smartphones, laptops, cloud content, and both virtual and in-person interactions. Whether working from home, a dedicated office, or remotely, we seamlessly transition between video calls, chat, email, and face-to-face meetings. Leveraging various tools like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, email, chat, and even social media, we communicate, share ideas, are more productive, and, ultimately, solve business challenges.

The integration of AI into communication and meeting room technology is accelerating, streamlining tasks such as taking meeting notes, tracking action items, intelligent camera control, and voice recognition, thus creating smarter meeting rooms and more engaging meeting experiences.

DvLED displays are replacing traditional LCD video walls and projectors, offering large, seamless, and bright displays for immersive presentations." —Michael Ferrer, Senior Director of Solutions Sales at Sharp

Today's workforce spans four generations, from baby boomers to Gen Z, resulting in varying levels of tech proficiency. A common request we receive is to help simplify the meeting room experience. The ease of conducting a video meeting at a personal desk should translate seamlessly to the conference room. Employees who use their laptops for video meetings at their desks should be able to do the same in a conference room with minimal setup.

The rise of USB-C has simplified connectivity, with many laptops relying solely on this port. Sharp's professional displays now include USB-C inputs, built-in USB hubs for cameras and soundbars, and 65W charging capabilities, making conference room plug-and-play setups effortless.

DvLED displays are replacing traditional LCD video walls and projectors, offering large, seamless, and bright displays for immersive presentations. Ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio dvLED screens are also gaining popularity, providing flexible display layout options—from a single image, side-by-side, or even 21:9 MTR Front Row configurations. This allows presenters to tailor the content and various meeting formats, enhancing engagement and efficiency.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Looking ahead, workplace technology will prioritize simplicity, efficiency, and enhanced collaboration, ensuring hybrid teams can work smarter, not harder.