Workplace 2025: Kramer

Amit Ancikovsky, President, Americas at Kramer, shares how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Amit Ancikovsky, President, Americas at Kramer
AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Amit Ancikovsky, President, Americas at Kramer

As the AV landscape continues to evolve, one thing has become clear: The demand for seamless, end-to-end AV solutions is growing stronger. Today’s organizations want systems that not only work together out of the box but also offer long-term support across the entire lifecycle of the product. In response, Kramer is evolving to provide exactly that: a holistic approach that ensures everything from the hardware to the software, and even the service, is aligned to support the customer’s vision.

There’s a clear shift toward unified solutions—systems that can be easily managed, scalable, and flexible. Technologies like Panta Rhei, with its session management and cross-platform capabilities, are becoming essential as businesses seek greater interoperability between platforms like Zoom, Teams, and Webex. Even as we embrace this shift, we know that many organizations are working with a mix of legacy systems and newer technologies. That’s why we’ve designed our solutions to seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, ensuring businesses don’t have to start over when adopting new technologies.

There’s a clear shift toward unified solutions—systems that can be easily managed, scalable, and flexible." —Amit Ancikovsky, President, Americas at Kramer

Another key development is the growing adoption of AV over IP, especially as businesses look for more scalable, networked solutions. Our recent acquisition of ZeeVee strengthens our position in this space, bringing high-performance, AV-over-IP solutions that meet the demands of industries like hospitality, entertainment, and command and control, where high-bandwidth video and security are a priority.

On top of this, our acquisition of Ashton Bentley further underscores our commitment to offering complete solutions. With their modular furniture and AV integration capabilities, we can now provide businesses with a way to quickly and efficiently deploy technology in the workplace, whether it’s a small huddle space or a large enterprise environment.

These trends underscore the growing need for systems that are not only advanced, but also practical and adaptable. At Kramer, we’re proud to be positioned at the forefront of this transformation.

