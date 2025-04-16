Workplace 2025: LG Electronics USA

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Karl Jackson, Senior Manager, Corporate at LG Electronics USA

Modern workplaces continue to evolve, driven by advancements in technology, shifts in employee expectations, and a growing emphasis on flexibility and well-being. Organizations are prioritizing effective hybrid collaboration, intelligent space management, and enhanced workplace experiences—requiring technology that is both adaptable and intuitive.

Hybrid work is no longer just about video calls—it’s about building an interconnected ecosystem. Businesses are embracing solutions that support a range of platforms like Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, ensuring smooth collaboration across different workflows. Interactive displays and advanced content-sharing tools are helping teams brainstorm, present, and engage more effectively. As a result, meetings are more dynamic, teamwork is more intuitive, and the outcomes are more impactful.

Workplace environments are transforming with high-brightness touch displays that improve wayfinding and bold messaging." —Karl Jackson, Senior Manager, Corporate at LG Electronics USA

Remote onboarding and training have become essential in today’s workplace, requiring seamless integration with e-learning platforms to create effective and engaging experiences for new hires. At the same time, companies are placing a greater emphasis on employee well-being, incorporating mental health apps, wellness platforms, and even onsite health clinics to support their teams. Thoughtfully designed digital solutions can also enhance workplace communication—whether through patient engagement tools in healthcare settings or interactive displays to keep employees informed and connected.

Workplace environments are also transforming with high-brightness touch displays that improve wayfinding and bold messaging. Meanwhile, cybersecurity remains a top priority in command and control settings, with hardware solutions including remote power for dvLED displays to ensure reliability and peace of mind.

AI and automation continue to boost efficiency and enhance decision-making. Businesses are also actively reimagining client education spaces to showcase the full potential of their solutions, creating immersive environments that leave a lasting impression. With dynamic displays, curved LED screens, and flexible OLED technology, these spaces are designed to captivate, inform, and inspire.

Through fostering seamless communication and creativity, these innovations are transforming the way workplaces connect and collaborate—whether they're across the hall or across the world.