Workplace 2025: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Larry DeFazio, Regional Sales Manager - East, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

Today's modern workplace has become synonymous with the hybrid model—a blend of remote and in-office work. Sony stands at the forefront of this evolution, offering a comprehensive suite of professional AV products tailored to meet the demands of this dynamic environment. Our flexible range includes crystal-clear and reliable displays, high-resolution projectors, and PTZ cameras with Auto Framing—all designed to enhance collaboration across various settings. Sony's digital signage and videoconferencing solutions, powered by our advanced System-on-a-Chip architecture, integrate effortlessly with existing AV needs, supporting the seamless transition to hybrid workspaces.

Another element that enables the modern workplace is compatibility. Sony’s products allow for smooth operation within expansive systems, emerging technology, and solution partners that align with what our users demand. Network control and cloud-based management are standard features, simplifying the tasks of AV/IT teams. On top of that, our solutions are designed to work in harmony with popular collaboration platforms, streamlining the implementation process for AV managers.

Additionally, reliable support is a crucial component of a smarter workplace. That’s why the Sony BRAVIA Professional Display advanced replacement warranty minimizes downtime, while our comprehensive training resources empower both end users and AV professionals to fully leverage our technology. Our commitment extends to fostering partnerships with technology solutions, ensuring our products complement a wide array of third-party tools. This collaborative approach guarantees that our offerings meet diverse needs today and tomorrow.

Innovation at any company is driven by valuable customer insights. At Sony, we continuously refine our products and provide firmware updates to address the ever-changing landscape of AV and IT, ensuring our technology not only meets but anticipates the future needs of the modern workplace. Through all these avenues, Sony is dedicated to empowering communication and delivering cutting-edge, user-friendly technology solutions that propel businesses forward in the hybrid world.