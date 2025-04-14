Workplace 2025: Ross Video

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Matt Morgan, Regional Sales Manager, Corporate, USA South at Ross Video

The rapid evolution of the corporate workspace is changing the way businesses communicate with each other. As organizations transition to remote and hybrid work models, live video has become an essential medium for teams to maintain connection and for organizations to connect with global audiences—even during unprecedented global events. Still, this also brings new challenges, and companies need to evolve to keep pace.

As companies create an increasing amount of live video content—from internal meetings to product launches and shareholder events—the standards for quality are increasing. Businesses are no longer expected to simply make video content but to release it at a level that differentiates them from their competitors.

This is where getting the right tools and strategies will help. As companies ramp up their AV production, they require solutions capable of meeting increased demand while maintaining quality.

Corporate studios and event spaces should be more than functional; they should be flexible. From casual internal meetings to large-scale global broadcasts, corporate workspaces today are expected to enable a range of use cases and accommodate a spectrum of users, from tech-savvy professionals to those with little AV experience. These spaces must also accommodate remote and in-person audiences.

These needs require the development of flexible, tailored solutions. Whether it’s a podcast, a webcast, or a large live event, the right AV technology and production workflows will help IT and AV teams deliver a smooth audience experience.

As corporations reimagine the way they work—with more flexible hybrid and remote workspaces—technology plays a key role in engaging corporate teams and elevating how companies communicate. Our solutions are scalable and intuitive, allowing businesses to confidently produce high-quality content, regardless of technical skill.