Audience Engagement 2025: Blackmagic Design

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Bob Caniglia, Director of Sales Operations, Americas at Blackmagic Design

We’re all consumers of media, and the rapid advancements in production technologies in recent years have led to some sizable shifts in how we consume that media. Things like digital film, streaming, virtual production, the use of cinematic shooting for sports and virtual concerts, and many more all come together to make it possible for consumers to see blockbuster action and in-your-face, in-the-moment entertainment right in our living rooms and on our mobile devices.

Taking that a step further are the latest advancements in immersive video, which is a rapidly growing medium taking the industry by storm. Immersive video content surrounds the viewer, making them feel as if they are inside the scene. This typically incorporates technologies like 360-degree video, VR, and stereoscopic 3D video; and devices like AR/MR glasses, immersive video players, and VR headsets, where users can explore the environment by looking around in different directions.

The industry is evolving to meet changing demands, creating more of these interactive and engaging media experiences, making them more accessible, and expanding content for audiences. Thanks to innovative devices and improved workflows, the barriers to entry for creating this type of content have come down in just the last couple of years, so almost any broadcaster or filmmaker can now craft these dynamic stories that further engage and connect with viewers.

With these advancements in capture, production, and post-production technology, filmmakers can bring incredible moments to life like never before, from high-energy action scenes to breathtaking landscapes, intimate performances, and more. The result is a whole new level of realism and immersion for viewers, and this technology is making waves across industries like live entertainment, sports, filmmaking, gaming, and even specialized fields like medical training and military simulations. The possibilities for content creation with immersive video are practically limitless.