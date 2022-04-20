Shure on Workplace 2022

AVT Question: It has become clear that the proliferation of hybrid meeting solutions has dramatically altered the landscape of the office—shifting the physical space requirements of organizations and opening up seemingly limitless possibilities for the hybrid employee.

We reached out to the industry thought leaders whose companies are innovating technologies for the new era workplace for their insights and to share best practices to help ensure that employees can enjoy the same immersive meeting experience, regardless of their location. [February 2022]

Thought Leader: Chad Wiggins, Associate VP of Global Product Management and Innovation at Shure

With the shift to a hybrid working model becoming permanent, there’s an important challenge for IT decision makers: How do you ensure meeting equity? By which we mean giving everyone equal opportunity to contribute to meetings, whether they are joining from home or attending in person.

"IT leaders must make flawless audio integral to the modern collaboration toolkit. " — Chad Wiggins, Associate VP of Global Product Management and Innovation at Shure

In a recent paper commissioned by Shure, analyst firm Frost & Sullivan focuses on audio as a tool to create this meeting equity. Why audio? As the paper points out, work from anywhere experiences are often riddled with unexpected audio disruptions that lead to lost productivity and frustrated employees. Going forward, users will be less accepting of communications disruptions like this that derail their meeting or training agenda.

What’s needed is a broad audio ecosystem comprised of hardware, software, and accessories that work together to boost engagement and productivity. Remote and in-room meeting participants must be integrated into a single, seamless connected experience.

That’s not all. Whatever audio technologies you opt for should seamlessly integrate with modern conferencing and collaboration platforms that are high quality, reliable, and user friendly, such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex by Cisco, and Google Meet. IT leaders must make flawless audio integral to the modern collaboration toolkit.

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

More 2022 Roadmaps to come!

More Thought Leaders Series Articles

>> 22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> ClearOne on Conferencing Audio

>> Legrand|AV on Conferencing Audio

>> Listen Technologies Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio