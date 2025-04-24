Workplace 2025: Panasonic Connect (PTZ and Remote Systems)

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Jim Jensen, Senior Category Owner, PTZ and Remote Systems at Panasonic Connect

A recent Forbes article stated that five in ten U.S. employees have remote-capable jobs, and most of these workers "expect and prefer hybrid work.” As hybrid work continues in 2025, companies must adapt to meet the needs of their employees. This includes creating facilities that are collaborative, technologically advanced, easy to use, and multifunctional for a wide variety of use cases.

Investing in collaborative technologies enhances the connectivity and engagement of hybrid teams no matter where they’re working. Panasonic Connect understands that when employees can choose to work from their desired location, engagement, burnout rates, and retention all improve.

Technology deployments in recent years have expanded the possibilities for workplaces to maintain a well-functioning hybrid workplace. ProAV solutions allow organizations to offer collaborative experiences to their employees, whether in-person or remote. Panasonic Connect’s technology suite plays a pivotal role in creating workplace environments that operate efficiently and encourage connection.

For example, the AW-UE160 PTZ camera incorporates advanced technologies that reproduce frame composition with high accuracy and flexibility for a more natural auto-framing result to keep the speaker in focus and seamlessly monitor their movements around a given space. This enables dynamic views of presenters and speakers in corporate scenarios while delivering clear, crisp content to remote employees or businesses, allowing them to feel involved regardless of where they are working. These cameras also mold to fit the needs of each space and can be mounted or placed on a tripod.

We predict that hybrid work will persist in 2025, and that we will see more companies adopting solutions that work together, such as PTZ cameras, audio, and videoconferencing solutions to allow employees to work more collaboratively.