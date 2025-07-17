Surf's Up with L-Acoustics at Iconic Club and Hotel

Originally opened in 1930, The Surf Club, located between Miami Beach and Bal Harbour, was built by tire tycoon Harvey Firestone as a playground of the rich and famous during the Great Depression. A full renovation in 2017 introduced a luxury condo-hotel operated by Four Seasons, along with restaurants, a private club, four pools, a gym, and gardens. Now, L-Acoustics powers the latest enhancement to the iconic seen-and-be-seen hotspot.

In late 2024, Daniel Buckman, president of boutique music consultancy BELLOSOUND, was brought in by hotel manager Richard Lanaud to elevate Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club’s music experience. This included a complete audio upgrade of the legendary Champagne Bar.

To lead the technical design and implementation, Buckman brought in Corry McGibbon, President of The 192 Group. McGibbon oversees BELLOSOUND’s technical strategy across all global installations, ensuring premium sound quality and seamless integration. To meet both aesthetic and performance requirements, they turned to L-Acoustics, which offered both Art Deco-compatible style and sonic substance.

“While the existing sound system at Champagne Bar served its purpose, there was an opportunity to enhance the ambiance with greater depth and richness,” said McGibbon. “The space’s reflective surfaces also made it challenging to maintain balanced acoustics at higher volumes, highlighting the potential to further refine the overall guest experience.”

However, any changes had to be done with sensitivity to the venue’s architectural and cultural heritage. “The hotel is within a meticulously restored historic property; any updates had to be discreet and approved through a detailed design review,” he emphasized. “We were tasked with delivering a solution that offers pristine, ambient background music during the day and a vibrant, energetic soundscape for DJ-led evenings, without compromising the space’s architectural integrity. L-Acoustics offered the perfect solutions.”

Those solutions included ultra-compact X4i loudspeakers, selected for their clarity and diminutive size. Conveniently, their form factor matched the dimensions of the wood trim on the arched glass doors surrounding the room. “Using Soundvision software, we accurately modeled the space and were able to predict the angles in advance, enabling us to specify a minimalist Tilt 40 fixed bracket rather than relying on large adjustable mounts,” McGibbon explained.

Eight SB10i subwoofers fit perfectly within the custom banquette planters that run down the center of the room, providing a full, warm low-end presence without any visible impact. And, as a final flourish—and McGibbon’s personal favorite—a single Syva + Syva Low system was placed adjacent to the DJ booth. “This setup delivers the dynamic range and energy required for evening entertainment, perfectly complementing the more subtle system elements used during the day,” he says, further noting that L-Acoustics amplified controllers integrated seamlessly to the Q-SYS distributed audio system. “They also allow our support teams access to remote monitoring,” he added.

Music choices for the venue and the system are as important as any other aesthetic decisions says BELLOSOUND’s Buckman, who describes both the space and the sound as “sophisticated and chic, celebrating the history and legacy of the venue. The association with Four Seasons means the sound quality has to be exceptional—and the L-Acoustics speakers deliver exactly that.”

On the subject of visuals, McGibbon points out that the X4i’s rich wood finish fit complements the lounge décor perfectly, while the white-finished Syva loudspeakers blend well in their location. “You barely notice them, they fit so well; but when you do spot them, it’s clear that they belong in a place like this,” he said.

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

The ultimate compliment may have come from the entertainers who perform in the restaurant and bar. “They’ve commented on how good the room sounds now,” said Buckman. “There are very high expectations for the sound here, and L-Acoustics has clearly met them.”