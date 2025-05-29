AVPro Global to Acquire RTI

AVPro Global Holdings has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI), known for its intelligent home and business control and automation solutions. With the move, AVPro is adding to a collection of companies that already includes AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, Bullet Train, ThenAudio, and Murideo.

RTI’s portfolio includes remote controls, automation apps, processors, touchpanels, keypads, and AV signal routing solutions. By uniting AVPro’s expertise in audio and video signal connectivity with RTI’s remote control and automation solutions, the company aims to drive accelerated innovation and deliver a seamless experience for end users.

“AVPro acquiring RTI brings together two innovators in software-driven audio, video, and control integration, creating unique synergies that deliver greater value for our customers,” said Jeff Murray, founder and CEO of AVPro. “Combining AVPro’s robust product development and manufacturing capabilities with RTI’s advanced control technologies and engineering expertise positions us to accelerate innovation and expand our offerings for our residential and commercial integration partners. We look forward to welcoming the talented RTI team to the AVPro family and working together to set new standards for connected experiences."

RTI’s engineering expertise will accelerate AVPro’s development of system drivers to integrate its AVPro Edge and AudioControl products with a broad array of third-party automation platforms and brands. In turn, AVPro’s rapid product development and robust manufacturing resources will enable RTI to deliver more impactful products with greater speed and competitive pricing.

“Joining AVPro Global represents an exciting opportunity to amplify RTI’s impact in the control and automation market,” said Joe Roberts, CEO of RTI. “AVPro’s manufacturing scale and development resources will accelerate our product roadmap while ensuring the innovation and quality that RTI customers expect.”

Leveraging AVPro’s global manufacturing capabilities and technical strengths, the company is committed to supporting RTI’s continued growth and leadership in the control and automation market. Following its successful integration of AudioControl in 2023, AVPro plans to incorporate RTI’s product lines, including RTI and Pro Control branded solutions, into its broader portfolio.