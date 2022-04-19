Q1 2022: AV/IT Industry Acquisitions, Restructuring, Partnerships and Rebranding

During the first quarter of 2022, the editors of AV Technology and Systems Contractor News conducted exclusive interviews and reported on 17 AV/IT industry acquisitions, a couple of big corporate restructurings, a few key partnerships, and some rebranding announcements.

We are honored that Future was chosen as the publishing company to conduct exclusive pre-announcement interviews to help break some of the most important AV/IT industry stories year. Most recently, we interviewed the CEO and vice president of sales and marketing of Hall Technologies about the acquisition that will position the company for significantly accelerated growth. Interviews with Crestron's executive vice president of Global Marketing and the co-founder and CTO of 1 Beyond provided the backstory when Crestron announced the acquisition of 1 Beyond. An interview with Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEOs of Sennheiser Group, revealed insight into the company's new business strategy. And when QSC wanted to announce organizational updates to its business that included separating into two distinct divisions, QSC's president and COO came to us to tell the story.

AVI-SPL never disappoints with acquisition news. Its acquisition of Sonics, the Dublin-based integration firm, strengthens AVI-SPL's presence in Europe and extends its global reach. But, don't discount the smaller-sized company announcements as they are often the ones to watch.

As we head into the busy trade show season with NAB this week, ISE in early May, followed by InfoComm in early June, expect to see significant changes among various companies of all sizes that fill the exhibit floor space. While at InfoComm, if you're looking for the company formerly known as Almo for 75 years, look for the 40 feet by 40 feet booth sporting the new name branding, Exertis Almo.

The Newsmakers of Q1 2022

It's Official: Almo Professional A/V Rebrands as Exertis Almo Almo Professional A/V today announced it has rebranded to become Exertis Almo, following the Exertis acquisition of Almo Corporation last December. Exertis Almo harnesses the combined sales, service, marketing, and subject matter expertise of Almo Pro A/V and Exertis Pro AV to become the largest and most specialized value-added North American Professional AV distributor. The rebranding process will continue through the beginning of May.

Exclusive Interview – Hall Technologies is Acquired In an exclusive pre-announcement interview, AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis, sat down with CEO Jason Schwartz and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Hal Truax to discuss the unique details of the acquisition of Hall Technologies.

Breaking News: HP to Acquire Poly HP Inc. announced a definitive agreement on March 28, 2022, to acquire Poly, a leading global provider of workplace collaboration solutions, in an all-cash transaction for $40 per share, implying a total enterprise value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Poly's net debt. The acquisition accelerates HP’s strategy to create a more growth-oriented portfolio, further strengthens its industry opportunity in hybrid work solutions, and positions the company for long-term sustainable growth and value creation.

The Inside Story: Crestron to Acquire 1 Beyond AV Technology's Cindy Davis sits down with Crestron and 1 Beyond for the backstory on the acquisition that is expected to be complete in Q2, 2022.

Crestron to Acquire Innovative Camera and Intelligent Video Technology from 1 Beyond Crestron, a global leader in workplace automation and collaboration solutions, today announces its planned acquisition of the intelligent video technology developed by 1 Beyond. The integration of this technology will strengthen the Crestron ecosystem and core competency in videoconferencing, AV, and control and automation for collaboration rooms of all sizes, styles, and purposes.

AVI-SPL to Acquire Sonics The Dublin-based integration firm strengthens AVI-SPL's presence in Europe and extends its global reach.

Matrox Imaging Division to Be Acquired by Zebra Technologies Matrox announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Zebra Technologies Corporation, pursuant to which Zebra intends to acquire the Matrox Imaging division (Matrox Electronic Systems).

Exclusive Interview: Daniel & Andreas Sennheiser on Business Strategy AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis, sat down with Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEOs of Sennheiser Group, for a deeper dive into the company's business strategy.

Sennheiser to Focus on the Professional Audio Business With its three business units, Pro Audio, Business Communication and Neumann.Berlin, the Sennheiser Group aims to achieve sustainable growth and further expand its strong global position as a provider of professional audio solutions.

Focusrite Acquires UK-based Linea Research Focusrite announced the acquisition of Linea Research Holdings, the UK-based designer and manufacturer of professional amplifiers, controllers, and software. Linea Research becomes the ninth brand of the Focusrite Group joining Focusrite, Novation, Ampify, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Optimal Audio, Focusrite Pro and Sequential.

Never.no: Company Rebrands as Dizplai Dizplai, the cloud data-display platform and professional services team formerly known as Never.no, has completed an extensive rebranding, incorporating cloud-based audience engagement platform, Bee-On, within the new brand name.

Live Media Group Holdings Expands; Acquires Lyon Video Live Media Group Holdings today announced its acquisition of Lyon Video, a video broadcasting and production company based in Columbus, OH. The transaction closed on March 1 and marks LMGH’s fourth strategic acquisition in the past three years, reinforcing the company’s rapidly expanding position as a national production and live broadcast services powerhouse.

Disguise Acquires Polygon Labs to Enable Cloud-Based Workflows for Broadcasters The visual storytelling platform and a market leader in extended reality (xR) solutions, disguise, announced its acquisition of broadcast data and content-visualization solutions platform, Polygon Labs. This marks another milestone in disguise’s move towards cloud-based production that will enhance its workflow to better address user needs in the fast-growing media production and broadcast markets.

Felix Media Solutions Acquires Big Star Security Felix Media Solutions is expanding its service offerings to include security systems design and integration after acquiring regional security dealer Big Star Security, LLC. FMS hired Big Star's owner, Scott Zuniga, to serve as the FMS director of Security Sales.

Midwest Reps Announce Merger BP Marketing, a leading Pro AV manufacturers rep in the Midwest, announced they will be joining forces with Visitec. This union leverages both companies workforces and elevates the region's presence significantly. The merger is effective March 1.

In a C$29.6 Million Deal, Haivision Signs Agreement to Acquire Aviwest Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX:HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced an agreement to acquire AVIWEST S.A.S. (“Aviwest­­”). With the addition of Aviwest, Haivision will have a comprehensive video contribution solution portfolio to address the growing demand for live, high-quality video content in broadcast, sports, and live event production.

AVI Systems to Acquire Onsite AV AVI Systems, one of the largest technology systems integrators in the United States, today announced it will acquire Austin, Texas-based Onsite AV Service Partners. The privately owned Onsite AV has served the AV needs of the Austin-area marketplace since 2004, creating a reputation for its loyal relationships with customers and staff. The acquisition is expected to close on April 1, 2022.

In Key Integration Milestone, Exterity Rebrands as VITEC Exterity is now officially VITEC, marking a key milestone in the successful integration of both companies following the acquisition of Exterity in April 2021. VITEC is a market-leading provider of IPTV, video streaming and digital signage solutions that helps organizations harness the power of video to engage, empower and evolve. The strengthened organization will continue to deliver a wide range of best-in-class solutions across its markets, leveraging the expertise of the combined teams to best serve customers and partners around the globe.

Kramer Acquires UC Workspace (UCW) Kramer Electronics Ltd. announced today the acquisition of UC Workspace (UCW), a pioneer and leader in unifying collaborative experiences. “This acquisition is the latest step in our journey to reinvent the collaboration experience,” said Gilad Yron, Kramer’s CEO. “It is a power-up in our commitment to creating new ways for people to engage and collaborate more intuitively, simply and inclusively, and with that, to bring more layers of productivity to our customers.”

in:ciite Media Acquires Paragon Studios, Rebrands as in:ciite studios in:ciite Media, a music, live events, simulcast, and film company based in Franklin, TN, has announced the acquisition by its investor partner, ProV22, of Paragon Studios, now rebranded and operating as in:ciite studios. Minutes from Nashville's Music Row, the 10,000 square foot multiroom, world-class Russ Berger-designed studio complex was opened in 2003. The studios were conceived and constructed not only for music recording and mixing, but uniquely designed for post-production sound for film and broadcast. Music clients range from Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and CeCe Winans, as well as the orchestral scoring of video games such as League of Legends, to film clients including Lucasfilm and DreamWorks.

Exclusive Interview: QSC Creates Two Independent Divisions AV Technology content director Cindy Davis sat down with Jatan Shah, QSC President and COO, to chat about some organization updates to their business, including separating into two distinct divisions. Capitalizing on its strengths in pro audio and AV/IT systems, QSC is undergoing a realignment of the organization to unlock new growth and better serve its customers.

Trox + Tierney Rebrands as Bluum Trox + Tierney, a leading North American education technology company, will continue to grow in the education markets under the new brand of Bluum. The higher calling of ensuring every student has access to a world-class education remains the company’s mission.

RoomReady Acquires Wired Technologies Meeting room technology provider RoomReady has acquired Wired Technologies, Inc., a St. Louis-based commercial electronic systems integrator. With more than 70 years of expertise providing communication technology for clients across the Greater St. Louis area, Wired Technologies brings a wealth of knowledgeable and experienced technicians into the RoomReady family.

CTSI Acquires Systems Electronics Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, is acquiring Systems Electronics, Inc., a communications, safety, and security systems integrator providing turnkey design, installation, and support across healthcare, education, and corporate clients.

Utelogy Acquires CloudThinQ Utelogy, the UC, AV, and device management monitoring and analytics company, has announced its acquisition of CloudThinQ, a Seattle-based provider of IOT and real-time device management for the Enterprise workplace. CloudThinQ has developed a unique cloud-based enterprise IoT platform to intelligently integrate building systems into a flexible and scalable framework for enhanced smart building experiences.

Snap One Acquires Staub Electronics Snap One today announced it has acquired long-time Canadian distribution partner Staub Electronics in a move to enhance the partner experience throughout Canada and expand the company’s North American local branch footprint. The Staub acquisition reflects Snap One’s continued execution of its acquisition strategy, further establishing the company as a seasoned acquirer of strategic assets.

Audinate to Acquire Silex Insight's Video Business Audinate, developer of the industry-leading Dante media networking technology, has signed an agreement to acquire the video business of Belgium-based Silex Insight. The Silex video business produces video networking products for manufacturers of AV equipment.

Stay tuned for the second quarter of 2022.