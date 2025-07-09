AVPro Edge Introduces New USB-C and HDMI Wall Plates

AVPro Edge has introduced a family of four ConferX Wall Plates designed to simplify the connection of guest laptop computers in a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) environment while ensuring superior resolution. ConferX low-profile wall plates enable effortless connectivity to conference room TVs, cameras, and microphones using a single cable for instant, seamless meetings. This family of solutions is designed for conference rooms, huddle spaces, universities, and more, and is available to accommodate four connectivity options: ConferX USB-C Low-Profile Wall Plate; ConferX HDMI Low-Profile Wall Plate; ConferX USB-C and HDMI Low-Profile Wall Plate; ConferX Dual HDMI Low-Profile Wall Plate.

“Our mission with these ConferX wall plates is to ensure that every BYOD environment has a premium connectivity solution that is fast and easy to use,” explained Matt Murray, CTO at AVPro Edge. “These low-profile wall plates create an opportunity for AV integrators to deliver outstanding performance and ultimate flexibility for BYOD users.”

Available in stainless, white, and black finishes, the AVPro Edge ConferX Low-Profile Wall Plates deliver reliable AV signal transmission over HDBaseT with sleek, shallow depth designs suitable for a vast array of installations. The flagship wall plate includes a USB-C port, facilitating a single cable to connect an external laptop to the display, camera, and microphone in a conference room. Users will appreciate the convenience of an auto-sensing input that detects the presence of a signal, activating transmission. LED status indicators confirm signal presence and link connection to receiver. The HDMI wall plate delivers over 300-feet (100 meters) of connectivity range. Additional models offer both USB-C and HDMI connectivity, or dual HDMI inputs to accommodate every scenario.