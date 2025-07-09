Here's an 'Atmospheric Soundscape' from SoundTube. Go Inside to Check It Out

The Closer to Memling Experience at Museum St John’s Hospital in Bruges, Belgium, is a digital and interactive installation that immerses visitors in the world of Hans Memling, a renowned 15th-century Flemish painter. Ocular, the integrator and creative force behind this project, collaborated with TAU Audio Solutions, SoundTube Entertainment’s distributor in the Netherlands, to integrate high-quality audio solutions that enhance the visitor experience. Using SoundTube IP-enabled speakers and switches, Ocular successfully created an atmospheric soundscape inspired by polyphonic music from Memling’s era.

[Bringing the Magic of Immersive Experiences to Life]

The primary goal of the Closer to Memling Experience was to deliver a sound that complements and elevates the audiovisual journey through time. The audio had to seamlessly blend into the monumental attic space of the museum while providing exceptional sound quality to transport visitors into Memling’s world. The system needed to be reliable and unobtrusive, ensuring the hardware did not detract from the historical ambiance of the space.

Ocular selected two key SoundTube products for this project: the SoundTube IPD-SM500i-II-BK 5.25 and SoundTube STNet-Switch-II, used for efficient network audio distribution across the installation.

(Image credit: SoundTube)

Integrating modern technology into a centuries-old attic presented unique challenges. The hardware needed to be installed discreetly to preserve the architectural integrity of the space. SoundTube’s compact and versatile designs made it possible to achieve this goal without compromising on audio quality or performance.

The SoundTube products stood out for their ability to deliver high-quality sound inspired by polyphonic music from Memling’s era; a discreet design that blended seamlessly into the historic environment; and teliability that is critical for an immersive audiovisual experience.

These features ensured visitors could enjoy an engaging soundscape that complemented other elements of the installation, such as Displax tiles and a Leyard LED wall.

"This digital experience transforms the atmosphere of the museum, making a visit to Museum St John’s Hospital even more engaging and immersive," client feedback read in a release from SoundTube. "Visitors are triggered to come and take a look."