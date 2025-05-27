Audience Engagement 2025: Sharp

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Kelly Harlin, Director of Solutions Marketing and Commercialization at Sharp

Audience engagement can be challenging, especially in a physical environment. There are several factors to consider, including age, gender, and lifestyle. Creating engaging content requires an understanding of these factors to help inform you on which technologies to deploy. For example, XR, AR, and VR are gaining popularity for customer engagement and are compelling tools, providing a unique opportunity to engage with customers in a sensational and memorable way. However, they require a deployment strategy that considers location and environment, a strong use case, application, and support. These technologies can also be expensive, so understanding their effectiveness to justify the return on investment is crucial.

Another tool to consider is AI, which has gained exponential popularity within the AV industry over the past five years. AI plays a significant role in gathering data about the physical environment and the individuals in that environment, using computer vision to detect objects, triggers to enable focused content delivery, and generative AI to customize text and images. AI gathers data and analytics that provide insight into who viewed the content, as well as the length of time they spent viewing. In some cases, the data can even be tied to POS and conversion. There are several solutions in the AV market that offer AI/computer vision, data, and analytics. One solution that has been trending recently is content management systems offering AI solutions to deliver strong, customized audience engagement and the ability to measure effectiveness. AV manufacturers are also key players in the AI space and offer a number of flexible AI and content management solutions to drive compelling and engaging audience experiences.