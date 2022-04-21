EPOS Enterprise on Workplace 2022

AVT Question: It has become clear that the proliferation of hybrid meeting solutions has dramatically altered the landscape of the office—shifting the physical space requirements of organizations and opening up seemingly limitless possibilities for the hybrid employee.

We reached out to the industry thought leaders whose companies are innovating technologies for the new era workplace for their insights and to share best practices to help ensure that employees can enjoy the same immersive meeting experience, regardless of their location. [February 2022]

Thought Leader: Joe Debold, Vice President of Sales at EPOS Audio

While the world is well underway in the new normal, the future of hybrid work is continuing to take shape as an increasing number of meetings take place virtually. According to recent research from IPSOS and EPOS, we now spend an average of over seven hours a week in virtual meetings—up two hours per week in the last year. With more businesses looking to take advantage of the time and cost benefits of meeting virtually rather than in person, ensuring the quality of those meetings is of the utmost importance.

"Organizations will need to invest in technology that people on both sides of the conversation can have confidence in." — Joe Debold, Vice President of Sales at EPOS Audio

And while high-quality audio is key, finding success in the hybrid working model is about more than just headsets. Rather, it’s about having an entire ecosystem of devices to enable today’s professionals to thrive in the hybrid world.

To do this, organizations will need to invest in technology that people on both sides of the conversation can have confidence in. Eighty-eight percent of decision makers say that bad audio has caused their company issues in the last 12 months, but 77 percent of those decision makers also think that the right technology can alleviate those problems. This underscores the need for businesses to equip their employees with the right technology.

At EPOS, we recognize that being able to read facial expressions and body language improves our ability to gauge peoples’ reactions to our ideas and allows conversations to flow more smoothly. Late last year, we took our first steps into the video collaboration space with the EXPAND Vision 3T—a video bar certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android (MTRoA). This simple and intuitive device was designed specifically for focus and small meeting rooms of up to seven participants. Between EPOS’ headsets and video bar, today’s workers will not only be able to hear, but also see more clearly as they collaborate with partners and colleagues around the world.

