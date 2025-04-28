Workplace 2025: Logitech for Business

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager at Logitech for Business

The first workplace prediction for the coming year is that smart office tools will be non-negotiable keys to employee experience. Many factors make up the employee experience, including culture, leadership, recognition, career development, and wellness. Regardless of hybrid work or return to office, in 2025, employees’ experiences with their digital environment will be marked by smart office tools for desk and room booking. For example, Logitech’s workplace automation solutions offer real-time availability of meeting rooms, interactive maps, and building sensors to adjust the environment. In 2025, companies will use sophisticated data analytics to design and refine their hybrid work policies. Metrics like real-time desk and meeting room usage will be used to determine where financial and tech investments should be made for personalized and flexible work arrangements and real estate planning. Logitech Spot, for instance, provides space usage data for improved planning by organizations, as well as environmental metrics that impact employees’ health, cognitive function, and overall in-office experience.

The second prediction for the coming year is that environmental innovation that fundamentally redesigns core ingredients for climate-friendly products will continue to be rewarded. Consistent efforts to make key ingredients climate-friendly—such as redesigning sustainable materials, reducing plastics, and smart software—will become more important. Last year, by applying our Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles, we transitioned Logitech’s video collaboration portfolio to be manufactured with next-life plastics, helping enterprise customers support their sustainability objectives. In addition to Logitech products reflecting post-consumer recycled plastic, some of our solutions, like Logitech Spot, also help companies consider suggested actions to reduce energy costs by monitoring environmental conditions.