Audience Engagement 2025: LG

Thought Leader: Tom Bingham, Business Solutions Director at LG Electronics USA

A profound transformation is unfolding in the digital signage market, across all sectors, and it’s being driven in large part by dvLED technology. The dvLED market is moving away from standardized digital display packages to something that’s part of an experience, adding value. Decision makers across all vertical markets are no longer just looking at digital signage as just a TV, a display, or a desktop monitor; they’re considering more of a holistic approach to devices, enabling a digital connection to the customer and enhancing their experiences.

Today, people attending venues like arenas, concert halls, and sportsbooks expect a digital experience to be an integral part of the atmosphere, and content must resonate with customers, creating moments that connect with them. Shifting toward experiential engagement has brought about advancements in display sizes, form factors, and integrated software. These improvements enable more dynamic messaging and advertising, and even allow for monetization of screen assets.

Connectivity is at the heart of these advancements, enabling audiences to stay connected to live events in ways that make in-person experiences more compelling than watching from home. Compared to five years ago, content creation and display integration are far more advanced. dvLED technology, especially, has grown to become a seamless part of the experience, whether in sports, retail, or entertainment. Customers today are no longer looking at displays as isolated devices, but as part of a cohesive solution that enhances their entire experience.

The demand for smarter, more connected systems is greater than ever, leading to a more intuitive approach to deploying displays. Integrated platforms now enable the creation of sophisticated, high-quality content that resonates with audiences and improves customer satisfaction across various industries. The landscape has shifted—with technology playing a pivotal role in crafting memorable and immersive experiences for all.