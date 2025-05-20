Audience Engagement 2025: Peerless-AV

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Megan Zeller, Business Development Director at Peerless-AV

When it comes to engaging audiences with AV technology, integrators can take advantage of the latest technology advancements, such as new content management tools and digital solutions.

Today’s content systems are far more flexible and user-friendly than in previous years. Cloud-based content management systems allow for easy distribution and synchronization across multiple displays, regardless of location. This flexibility is critical in delivering dynamic content that resonates with intended audiences at the right time, while maintaining a cohesive visual design.

Audiences expect interactivity, personalized content, and immersive experiences that blend digital and physical worlds." —Megan Zeller, Business Development Director at Peerless-AV

Additionally, over the past five years, advancements in digital signage technology have led to higher-resolution displays that are brighter, designed to withstand harsher environments, and provide better color accuracy. This creates an even greater impact when engaging audiences in outdoor installations on campuses, shopping centers, restaurants, or tourist attractions. The ability to create eye-catching content for wayfinding, educational information, or promotional messaging not only creates a smoother experience for guests but also allows businesses to increase sales and customer engagement. This opens the door to countless creative possibilities for designing content that effortlessly adheres to a space.

Today, display technology can respond to data inputs in real time. For example, a digital signage display can dynamically change its content based on audience reactions, time of day, or environmental factors. This level of data-driven interactivity wasn't as prevalent five years ago. All of these advancements prove to be valuable because of the evolution in how audiences consume content. Today, audiences expect interactivity, personalized content, and immersive experiences that blend digital and physical worlds—all possible with today’s content systems, flexible display options, and built-in technology.