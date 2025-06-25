Here's How Biamp Is Enhancing the Workplace with... Biamp Workplace

If you weren't at InfoComm 2025, you may have missed out on the Biamp Workplace enhancements that were unveiled. These new features expand the cloud-based management and monitoring platform to address more stages of the customer journey, from the initial design stages, through deployment, tuning, and optimization. Fournew features boost system management and user experience: Location View, Workplace Designer, Workplace Command, and Workplace Tools enhance this powerful platform to offer 360-degree support throughout the customer journey.

“These new features mark an important step forward in how organizations can better understand and manage their AV environments,” said Joe Andrulis, EVP of corporate development at Biamp. “With enhancements like visual mapping, cloud-based design tools, remote management capabilities, and mobile access to device and network insights, Biamp Workplace continues to evolve—supporting more stages of the customer journey and reinforcing our commitment to being a trusted partner throughout that lifecycle.”

Location View provides an instant overview of system status on a given floorplan, enabling Workplace administrators to quickly identify issues by seeing exactly where they are located. This intuitive, visual representation of audiovisual systems uses actual maps of floors, buildings, and campuses, giving an instant overview of every system in a location—just by looking at a map.

Cloud-based Workplace Designer brings all the features of Conference Room Designer directly within Biamp Workplace. The significant advancement is enabled by the cloud, empowering Workplace users to save and reuse their designs anywhere, anytime. Designs can be linked to specific workplaces—organizations, sites, buildings, or rooms—and can serve as templates for future designs.

Workplace Command enables AV technicians to access block functions of any Workplace-connected Tesira device remotely from within the Workplace app using a simple and intuitive interface. This eliminates the need for on-site visits to troubleshoot simple issues, such as un-muting audio in a presentation space or confirming the proper sources are selected. All the information from a Tesira block can be automatically provided from the cloud, with no additional programming. Workplace Command integrates directly with Biamp Workplace, creating a unified ecosystem for managing AV environments, accessible anywhere from any device.

Workplace Tools, a new mobile app for AV technicians, helps perform onsite tasks while harnessing the power of the cloud-enabled Workplace platform, enabling fast, contactless setup and troubleshooting. The first feature deployed in Workplace Tools leverages NFC technology found in smartphones to retrieve technical information from Voltera amplified loudspeaker controllers. With Workplace Tools, technicians can access important Voltera device information—even when it’s powered off—such as configuration details, device status, active faults, and network information.

The updates also include expanded device compatibility, with Impera control solutions and Apprimo touchscreens joining the comprehensive list of more than 50 Biamp solutions now supported via Workplace, including Tesira, Devio SCX, Evoko, Voltera D and D M, Cambridge Qt X, MAX Connect, NPX paging stations, and Parlé VBC 2800—along with Workplace Bridge, which connects legacy products to the Workplace ecosystem.