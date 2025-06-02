InfoComm 2025 Impulses: IP-Centric Broadcast and Pro AV Workflows with Apantac

InfoComm 2025 heads back to the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Today, Thomas Tang, founder and president of Apantac talks InfoComm and more.

(Image credit: Apantac)

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Thomas Tang: At InfoComm 2025, Apantac is reinforcing its commitment to IP-centric broadcast and Pro AV workflows with a broader portfolio of innovative solutions. This year’s highlights include new ST 2110/IPMX, HDBaseT, and SDVoE technologies, featuring SDM receiver and gateway products that enable seamless integration into modern IP infrastructures. The company is also showcasing its enhanced T# Multiviewer series and modular openGear solutions, offering flexible and scalable signal processing for a wide range of applications.

A major focus is Apantac’s next-generation KVM-over-IP systems, designed to deliver secure and efficient remote control across hybrid environments. In the audio space, Apantac is expanding its Dante product lineup with HDMI and SDI converters that support advanced formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X—bridging the gap between traditional AV and cutting-edge AoIP networks.

Beyond new products, Apantac is emphasizing application-driven solutions tailored for immersive museums, digital signage installations, and event spaces.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

TT: At InfoComm 2025, several key buzzwords are expected to shape the conversation across the show floor. AV over IP will be a central theme, with formats such as IPMX, SDVoE, and NDI driving discussions around interoperability, low latency, and efficient network-based distribution. Hybrid work and remote collaboration will remain in focus, emphasizing KVM over IP, BYOD integration, and unified communications platforms, particularly for control rooms and command centers. AI-driven AV technologies—including intelligent audio mixing, auto-tracking, and video analytics—are gaining traction, while sustainability continues to influence product development through energy-efficient, modular, and future-ready hardware designs. Edge processing will also be prominent, with compact, fanless devices enabling real-time AV workflows at the edge. Additionally, immersive experiences for museums, retail environments, and extended reality (XR) applications are expected to draw significant attention.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

TT: At InfoComm, innovation meets application—offering professionals a clear view of where the AV industry is headed and how to get there.

SCN: What are some of the important features to look for in a multiviewer?

TT: When selecting a multiviewer for broadcast, Pro AV, or control room applications, several key features should be carefully considered. Begin with broad signal format compatibility, including SDI, HDMI, IP formats such as ST 2110/IPMX and NDI, as well as support for legacy analog inputs—with the flexibility to mix formats within the same system. Scalability and adaptability are vital, particularly in evolving environments. High-resolution output up to 4K/UHD, HDR support, and low-latency, high-quality scaling ensure crisp and accurate visuals. Advanced layout customization is also important, allowing users to configure editable labels, tallies, borders, logos, and real-time audio meters. A robust on-screen alarms for video loss, freeze, black frames, audio silence, and signal integrity issues enhances operational confidence. Seamless integration via web-based GUIs, SNMP, GPIO, or compatibility with third-party control systems further streamlines workflow. Lastly, mission-critical reliability is achieved with features such as dual power supplies and hot swappable cards for uninterrupted performance.