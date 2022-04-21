Planar on Workplace 2022

AVT Question: It has become clear that the proliferation of hybrid meeting solutions has dramatically altered the landscape of the office—shifting the physical space requirements of organizations and opening up seemingly limitless possibilities for the hybrid employee.

We reached out to the industry thought leaders whose companies are innovating technologies for the new era workplace for their insights and to share best practices to help ensure that employees can enjoy the same immersive meeting experience, regardless of their location. [February 2022]

Thought Leader: Steve Seminario, Vice President of Product Marketing at Planar

With remote work on the rise the last few years, corporate facilities have had an opportunity to modernize their spaces with the goal of elevating the workplace experience and improving presentations and meetings. For some, this means deploying display technology for the very first time, while for others, it can mean replacing projection or tiled LCD solutions with seamless LED.

"in addition to offering a wide range of custom sizes, resolutions, and shapes to accommodate customers’ needs and environment, many fine-pitch LED video wall solutions available today feature front-service, cable-less, stackable designs that ultimately reduce the complexity of installation and vertical alignment." — Steve Seminario, Vice President of Product Marketing at Planar

Fortunately, we’re seeing a larger selection of affordable LED solutions as a result of ongoing advancements in fine-pitch LED technology. In addition to being more accessible, these solutions are becoming easier for customers to deploy. And in addition to offering a wide range of custom sizes, resolutions, and shapes to accommodate customers’ needs and environment, many fine-pitch LED video wall solutions available today feature front-service, cable-less, stackable designs that ultimately reduce the complexity of installation and vertical alignment.

We also see strong customer demand for bundled solutions that further simplify installation and maintenance. So, when a financial institution, for example, is looking to implement a direct-view LED video wall in the lobby or boardroom of their headquarters, but is unsure whether they have the time or budget to make it happen, a pre-packaged LED video wall solution can be an appealing option. They’re specifically designed to help reduce the time, cost, and complexity often associated with video wall design and installation, and include everything customers need—from the display, spare modules, wall mounts, and cables to the video controller and remote control. Whether this financial institution’s teams have returned to the office full time or are embracing a hybrid work model, modern-day fine-pitch LED solutions can help take day-to-day business operations, client engagements, and team collaboration to a new level, while delivering ease of use and assurance in their investment along the way.

