Planar on Workplace 2022

By ( ) published

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we reached out to Steve Seminario, Vice President of Product Marketing at Planar to provide insight and best practices into helping ensure that employees can enjoy the same immersive meeting experience, regardless of their location.

Planar
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: It has become clear that the proliferation of hybrid meeting solutions has dramatically altered the landscape of the office—shifting the physical space requirements of organizations and opening up seemingly limitless possibilities for the hybrid employee.

We reached out to the industry thought leaders whose companies are innovating technologies for the new era workplace for their insights and to share best practices to help ensure that employees can enjoy the same immersive meeting experience, regardless of their location. [February 2022]

Thought Leader: Steve Seminario, Vice President of Product Marketing at Planar

With remote work on the rise the last few years, corporate facilities have had an opportunity to modernize their spaces with the goal of elevating the workplace experience and improving presentations and meetings. For some, this means deploying display technology for the very first time, while for others, it can mean replacing projection or tiled LCD solutions with seamless LED. 

"in addition to offering a wide range of custom sizes, resolutions, and shapes to accommodate customers’ needs and environment, many fine-pitch LED video wall solutions available today feature front-service, cable-less, stackable designs that ultimately reduce the complexity of installation and vertical alignment." — Steve Seminario, Vice President of Product Marketing at Planar

Fortunately, we’re seeing a larger selection of affordable LED solutions as a result of ongoing advancements in fine-pitch LED technology. In addition to being more accessible, these solutions are becoming easier for customers to deploy. And in addition to offering a wide range of custom sizes, resolutions, and shapes to accommodate customers’ needs and environment, many fine-pitch LED video wall solutions available today feature front-service, cable-less, stackable designs that ultimately reduce the complexity of installation and vertical alignment.

We also see strong customer demand for bundled solutions that further simplify installation and maintenance. So, when a financial institution, for example, is looking to implement a direct-view LED video wall in the lobby or boardroom of their headquarters, but is unsure whether they have the time or budget to make it happen, a pre-packaged LED video wall solution can be an appealing option. They’re specifically designed to help reduce the time, cost, and complexity often associated with video wall design and installation, and include everything customers need—from the display, spare modules, wall mounts, and cables to the video controller and remote control. Whether this financial institution’s teams have returned to the office full time or are embracing a hybrid work model, modern-day fine-pitch LED solutions can help take day-to-day business operations, client engagements, and team collaboration to a new level, while delivering ease of use and assurance in their investment along the way.

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

More 2022 Roadmaps to come!

More Thought Leaders Series Articles

>> 22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> ClearOne on Conferencing Audio

>> Legrand|AV on Conferencing Audio

>> Listen Technologies Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.