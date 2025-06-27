How Digital Projection Helped Deliver a 'Show-Stopping' Video Wall Experience

Picture a two-story, 100,000-square-foot Neiman Marcus luxury department store. Now, envision that same location transformed into a pickleball venue. As the pickleball craze continues to sweep the United States, that’s exactly what happened.

Milford, MA-based Invictus Technology Solutions was tasked with building a high-end sports complex—centered around pickleball—but with a distinctive edge over ordinary courts. The result, Bosse Pickledom, is a 21-court venue spread across two floors, complete with restaurants, premium amenities, and a digital experience powered by a Digital Projection video wall.

The 244-inch diagonal Radiance Performance Series 1.2mm COB, (Chip-On-Board) LED video wall from Digital Projection occupies a custom, high-end theater. Designed, integrated, and commissioned by Invictus, the video wall featured in the “Invictus Sports Theater” creates the ultimate sports-viewing venue.

The theater, which seats 43 guests at tables, functions as an upscale private viewing room where patrons can reserve seats during special events like March Madness or NFL Sundays. Complementing the visuals is a Dolby Atmos audio system featuring Sonance Reference Series in-wall and in-ceiling speakers and Origin Acoustics audio amplifiers. On command from a specially programmed remote from Universal Remote Control, an AV Pro Edge MXNet video matrix feeds content from a centralized rack of AV equipment to the video wall and all other displays in the Bosse Pickledom.

(Image credit: Digital Projection)

From the very beginning of the Bosse Pickledom project, the Digital Projection Radiance LED video wall was envisioned as the crown jewel of a $2 million AV strategy—and marked Invictus’ maiden voyage into the world of LED video wall integration. “Certainly, our team could have managed the installation ourselves,” Bettencourt said, “but for a project of this scale and visibility, Digital Projection’s white glove service was the smarter path. Their expert technicians completed the installation in just a few days, allowing our team to concentrate on the many other layers of the project, including distributed audio for 21 pickleball courts, extensive Wi-Fi coverage, and a comprehensive surveillance and access control system.”

Guided by the client’s vision, Digital Projection technicians collaborated closely with the Invictus team to seamlessly integrate the massive video wall within the architectural constraints of the theater. A projector-based solution was quickly ruled out due to high ambient light levels, limited ceiling height, and the client’s specific aesthetic and performance preferences.

After carefully assessing the space, the team settled on an 18x10-foot, 244-inch diagonal video wall, comprised of roughly 81 panels and 650 individual 6x6.5-inch LED modules delivered direct from Digital Projection to the jobsite in pre-labeled road cases. Each module was clearly numbered and mapped to its exact placement on a custom metal framing structure. While the Digital Projection tech team configured the massive display, Invictus created a cavity into which the video wall would be recessed to create a flush, seamless appearance.

“It was a nice surprise to learn that Digital Projection would supply spare LED modules to use later if we ever need them,” remarks Bettencourt. “As is Digital Projection’s standard practice, these were pulled from the same manufacturing bin and batch as the originals to ensure color consistency during any future replacements.” Even the theater’s AV system offers flexibility: while it’s optimized for one massive picture, a multi-view card allows the wall to split into four separate feeds, raising the ever-present question of which audio feed to prioritize—a challenge Invictus is happy to tackle as the venue continues to evolve.

The theater wasn't the only upgrade. With 50,000 square feet on each level, the Bosse Pickledom is massive. The upper floor features several restaurants, including a full-scale sports bar/lounge. Strategically installed by Invictus throughout these and other spaces are 39 wall-mounted LG OLED TVs ranging from 65 to 83 inches, with 11 dedicated to the sports lounge alone. One of these TVs isn’t a TV at all—but a custom-designed Digital Projection dvLED video wall that delivers an immersive, cinematic experience unlike anything else in Natick, MA.

“Everyone has seen video from a projector, but few have experienced the stunning brightness, unbelievable color, contrast and pin-sharp clarity of images on something that looks like a TV, just on a much grander, more impressive scale. Digital Projection’s approach of powering the wall via Common Cathode technology makes the installation all the more impressive as it generates far less heat than other manufacturer designs,” said Invictus president Derek Bettencourt. “Eye-catching and visible from the second-floor entrance, it draws people in—and for a groundbreaking new business like Bosse, that kind of impact is invaluable.”

The entire Bosse Pickledom is a masterclass in integrated AV design. From Sonance PRO Series pendant speakers that fill the courts with energetic background music, to a high-performance Ubiquiti Wi-Fi network, intelligent door controls for secure access, and more than 150 strategically placed surveillance cameras, every square foot has been meticulously planned. Whether it's members enjoying spa-inspired locker rooms or casual players popping in for a quick match, the facility delivers a seamless, high-end experience from start to finish. With the push of a single button, staff can trigger pre-programmed AV and lighting scenes—like “Game Day” or the crowd-favorite “Glow-in-the-Dark Pickleball” on Friday nights, where black lights, pulse-pounding music, and live DJ sets transform the courts into an electrifying nightclub-style arena.

Certainly, the video wall was a serious investment—but one that immediately paid off in visual impact, customer engagement, and long-term flexibility. In a venue built on redefining what a pickleball facility can be, the Digital Projection LED video wall serves as both a conversation piece and a centerpiece—bright, bold, and brilliantly executed. With the success of the Bosse Pickledom, plans are already underway for expansion, including new facilities in Boston and Buffalo, the latter of which will feature a 60-foot-wide video wall—a testament to the client’s belief in large-format LED displays and in Digital Projection and Invictus Technology Solution’s ability to deliver them.