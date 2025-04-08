Workplace 2025: Atlona

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Perry Sun, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona

In 2025, hybrid working should continue to be a general fixture of corporate cultures. However, it is expected that return to office will gain momentum as more companies firm up their policies mandating workers be on site. As a result, offices will be considerably more populated, with the potential need for more meeting spaces—along with the technology within that facilitates collaboration and productivity.

Workers returning to the office are going to expect—and demand—the convenience of simple content sharing and communication that they’ve enjoyed at their home offices." —Perry Sun, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona

Workers returning to the office are going to expect—and demand—the convenience of simple content sharing and communication that they’ve enjoyed at their home offices. Meeting rooms must be equipped with AV systems that are effortless to operate for users. Additionally, systems have to be duplicated across many rooms, necessitating solutions that are cost effective to acquire and integrate.

User experience will continue to predominate in 2025, with a particular focus on USB-C connectivity and USB integration. For meeting participants, this simplifies to just a single USB-C cable connection to a laptop, which then triggers system readiness so a meeting can begin promptly. Many Atlona AV products make this possible through automatic input selection and display control, the latter of which was a groundbreaking feature first offered by Atlona in an AV switcher.

The more AV technology is implemented in workplaces, the greater the need for awareness about energy consumption—and, by extension, sustainability—will be. Atlona products can help minimize power usage in meeting rooms by automatically powering down a display when a user disconnects from the system. They can also be used with occupancy sensing to further enhance display control automation. And when occupancy sensing is integrated with a control system to regulate room functions such as lighting, additional energy savings can be realized.