Workplace 2025: Atlona

Perry Sun, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona, shares how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Perry Sun, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona

In 2025, hybrid working should continue to be a general fixture of corporate cultures. However, it is expected that return to office will gain momentum as more companies firm up their policies mandating workers be on site. As a result, offices will be considerably more populated, with the potential need for more meeting spaces—along with the technology within that facilitates collaboration and productivity.

Workers returning to the office are going to expect—and demand—the convenience of simple content sharing and communication that they’ve enjoyed at their home offices." —Perry Sun, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona

Workers returning to the office are going to expect—and demand—the convenience of simple content sharing and communication that they’ve enjoyed at their home offices. Meeting rooms must be equipped with AV systems that are effortless to operate for users. Additionally, systems have to be duplicated across many rooms, necessitating solutions that are cost effective to acquire and integrate.

User experience will continue to predominate in 2025, with a particular focus on USB-C connectivity and USB integration. For meeting participants, this simplifies to just a single USB-C cable connection to a laptop, which then triggers system readiness so a meeting can begin promptly. Many Atlona AV products make this possible through automatic input selection and display control, the latter of which was a groundbreaking feature first offered by Atlona in an AV switcher.

The more AV technology is implemented in workplaces, the greater the need for awareness about energy consumption—and, by extension, sustainability—will be. Atlona products can help minimize power usage in meeting rooms by automatically powering down a display when a user disconnects from the system. They can also be used with occupancy sensing to further enhance display control automation. And when occupancy sensing is integrated with a control system to regulate room functions such as lighting, additional energy savings can be realized.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn

