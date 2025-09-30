On Higher Ed Tech 2025/26

The 2025/26 saw the most competitive acceptance rates at colleges and universities in recent years. Ultimately, deciding which institution they will attend for the next four years still rests with students and parents. Students seek engaging instruction and campuses that integrate new and familiar technologies while providing intellectual challenge.

We asked AV/IT industry thought leaders to share their insights into trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping higher education classrooms. Below are some excerpts. And, check out the sidebar to the right for all 27 interviews.

High-quality audio and speech intelligibility have been overlooked for too long. “Poor audio quality can degrade and distract from the learning experience,” said Vanessa Jensen, manager of Market Development at Shure. “Clear, high-quality audio is vital—every student must hear and be heard. Professors need to communicate confidently, knowing their lectures are clear to all, whether in the room or online.”

Accessibility is an area all institutions must address. “Wi-Fi-based listening systems allow universities to integrate user-friendly solutions that rely on personal smartphones or other mobile devices, improving the experience with low-latency audio that can be customized to the user’s preference,” said Mike Mitchell, product and application specialist, Business Communication at Sennheiser.

Steve Bogart, Business Development Manager for Education at Atlona, said, “Gamification and immersive learning tools such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are transforming education by creating hands-on, interactive experiences, particularly in fields like medical training, engineering, and history.”

The higher education classroom is rapidly evolving, driven by the need for scalable, integrated technology that empowers educators and engages students. “A shift towards platforms that offer scalability across entire campuses rather than isolated solutions for individual rooms,” said John Razes, vice president of Technical Services at Mersive Technologies. “This is crucial as universities prioritize networked solutions that provide a consistent experience in varied learning environments.”

Jerry Berger, consultant liaison for Absen, added, “Today’s classrooms must be more than just a place to lecture—they must become dynamic collaboration hubs. Visual technology, particularly direct-view LED (DVLED) displays, is playing a pivotal role in this transformation. These ultra-clear, scalable displays provide an immersive visual experience that supports in-person and remote learners, ensuring every student feels present—no matter where they are.”

AV assets are increasingly spread out across a variety of geographies and scenarios—from the traditional classroom to the home and practically anywhere in between. “To wrangle this complexity, AV manufacturers are introducing cloud-hosted software solutions,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of Corporate Development at Biamp. “This additional software layer will empower everyone along the AV value chain to seamlessly integrate and oversee all deployed AV systems from a unified dashboard that is accessible anytime, anywhere.”

Effi Goldstein, president of the HDBaseT Alliance, added, “In Today’s higher education landscape, learning is no longer limited to a single modality, as students expect content to be accessible on their terms—in person, remotely, or on demand. Additionally, educators face the ongoing challenge of being able to focus on teaching rather than managing the room’s technology. In both cases, this requires Pro AV that prioritizes ease of use, seamless connectivity, and a universal experience anywhere—on and off campus.”