Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Biamp

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp, shares insights on emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping higher education classrooms and beyond.

Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

The Pro AV higher education market, paradoxically, has become both more simplified and more complex.

On the one hand, emerging technologies such as AI and unified communication software are helping to streamline the process of installing, provisioning, managing, and using AV equipment that has become mission-critical for higher education classrooms—from conferencing bars to projectors. On the other hand, with the growth and maturation of hybrid learning—otherwise known as the ability to learn and teach from practically anywhere—integrators, AV specialists, and IT managers are forced to manage an ever-growing and increasingly complex ecosystem of connected AV devices.

AV assets are increasingly spread out across a variety of geographies and scenarios—from the traditional classroom to the home and practically anywhere in between." —Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

After all, higher education students increasingly desire the flexibility hybrid learning provides in that it affords in-person instruction when they can and remote learning when they can’t. This enables them to better manage personal and professional commitments outside of school. Meanwhile, professors who may attend a midweek conference can still maintain office hours while off campus. As a result, AV assets are increasingly spread out across a variety of geographies and scenarios—from the traditional classroom to the home and practically anywhere in between.

To wrangle this complexity, AV manufacturers are introducing cloud-hosted software solutions. This additional software layer will empower everyone along the AV value chain to seamlessly integrate and oversee all deployed AV systems from a unified dashboard that is accessible anytime, anywhere.

Integration of such software will require a mindset shift for all, but the rewards are unmistakable. Manufacturers will be able to manage a product’s entire lifecycle seamlessly; integrators will be able to install and provision AV assets more efficiently; campus IT pros will be able to monitor and manage AV assets more effectively; and finally, the students and instructors will enjoy an improved overall educational experience.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn