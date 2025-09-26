Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Listen Technologies

Mikey Shaffer, Senior Director of Sales at Listen Technologies, shares insights on emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping higher education classrooms and beyond.

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Mikey Shaffer, Senior Director of Sales at Listen Technologies

Personalized learning and flexibility continue to lead the evolution of higher education. Today’s students expect content to be accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device—making bring your own device (BYOD) more critical than ever. Technologies that deliver high-quality audio directly to personal devices are at the forefront of this shift.

Solutions like audio over Wi-Fi and emerging innovations such as Auracast broadcast audio are transforming how students engage with lectures, presentations, and campus events. These tools enable students to access live or recorded audio through smartphones or Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids and earbuds—removing barriers to participation and fostering inclusivity.

At the same time, AV and IT teams benefit from scalable, campus-wide solutions that reduce hardware dependency and simplify system management. As institutions continue to prioritize accessibility, flexibility, and student engagement, technologies that enhance audio delivery will be essential in shaping the future of learning.

