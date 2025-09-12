Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Datapath

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Greg Dieckhaus, Sales and Account Manager, Southeast U.S. at Datapath

Digital signage offers immediate and effective benefits for both students and tutors on college and university campuses.

With displays across the facility, including reception, corridors, libraries, rest and relaxation spaces, and, of course, lecture halls, students can have instant visual access to a wealth of information from a wide range of media.

Content managers (usually within the IT department) require technology that makes switching of the source media as easy as possible. An easy-to-understand software interface, which can work alongside other Windows applications, is fast and effective and avoids the need to switch or move between different technologies." —Greg Dieckhaus, Sales and Account Manager, Southeast U.S. at Datapath

The numerous displays can be in the form of traditional single panels or, for maximum impact over longer distances, large-scale video walls. From faculty wayfinding to news feeds, and sports results to timetables, displays can provide a wealth of information—the key ingredients are processing power and simplified software management to enable the chosen content to be flexible as needed.

For added convenience, this software should be capable of creating and storing instant templates for particular content when required, such as multiple sports events or team selections.

Signage can also be used to great effect in emergency situations, with technology that can instantly switch to a certain set of protocols or messages when needed.

Datapath hardware and software, for example, can use application protocol interfaces (APIs) and node red technology to work with third-party hardware, instantly controlling lighting, AC, access, and, of course, messaging in the event of a fire or some other emergency situation.