Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: HARMAN Professional Solutions

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Rob Norton, Senior Product Manager, User Interface and Control at HARMAN Professional Solutions

Today’s modern higher education classroom is evolving, driven by the need for more flexible, interactive, and accessible learning environments. As hybrid learning becomes more prevalent, education systems are continuing to adopt technologies that streamline instruction, enhance engagement, and improve overall classroom management.

A key aspect of this transformation is the integration of smart technology to simplify classroom interactions for both students and educators. Beyond the classroom, automation technology is being used to improve campus operations for health and safety concerns. Automatic smart sensors and control systems help manage factors like air quality, occupancy, and security by notifying educators and students directly, thereby creating a safer and more efficient learning environment.

Bringing together information from these disparate systems requires a highly adaptable and capable control system. Platforms that support multiple standard programming languages allow for more opportunities to easily leverage industry-standard tools and well-proven code resources rather than forcing plugins to be written from scratch. Drag-and-drop visual programming tools like Node-RED can enable even non-programmers to create sophisticated control programs.

As the adoption of the AMX MUSE automation platform has grown, we’ve heard time and again that our partners are impressed with how easy it is to adopt, and how the availability of online resources to support development increases their efficiency and capabilities.

As technology continues to reshape education, institutions that embrace these innovations are better equipped to support both students and educators, fostering a more connected and dynamic learning experience. At HARMAN, our solutions are designed with a philosophy of open standards, interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use to enable designers, developers, and technicians to create environments where technology helps instructors and students collaborate, create, and enjoy teaching and learning.