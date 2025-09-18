Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Jeff Muto, Product Marketing Director at ViewSonic

The education market is continuously bringing innovation to campuses and classrooms, whether it’s K-12 or higher learning institutions. There is a plethora of hardware and software tools being developed to help students engage more with each other and get more excited about learning.

ViewSonic is seeing investments being made in hardware tools like touch-screen monitors, direct-view LED displays for customization in larger venues, ultra-wide 92- and 105-inch interactive displays for front-of-classroom solutions, and other smart hardware. These tools give students the opportunity to quickly express what they are learning and share it with the classroom and fellow students—even those who are remote.

A lot of higher education classrooms utilize cell phones during classes and lectures so students can interact with the various touch-screen hardware and computers in the classroom by casting from their mobile devices or scanning QR codes. Whether recording audio or video, or interacting with the teacher or professor, students can use their own devices to increase learning opportunities.

Library innovation and makers centers are being built to include the latest technologies. Students can rent out the center to finish class projects or learn new skills. Another type of space on higher education campuses comprises dedicated study spaces with interactive displays. These can be used for viewing CAD files, brainstorming on digital whiteboards, practicing presentations, etc., with fellow students and those who are off campus.

Campuses are making investments in premium technology to aid career development and readiness. The California State University at Fullerton installed a ViewSonic direct-view LED display to be used as a backdrop for students who are studying news broadcasting or showcasing student films.