Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Xyte

Omer Brookstein, Chief Executive Officer at Xyte, shares insights on emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping higher education classrooms and beyond.

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

As the modern classroom rapidly evolves with increased reliance on technology and digital learning, higher education institutions face mounting challenges in managing a growing number of AV and UC devices across classrooms, lecture halls, buildings, and campuses. To keep pace, IT and AV managers need powerful tools to monitor device health, detect faults early, and ensure seamless operation.

Using new and advanced cloud technologies with thousands of AV devices deployed across sprawling campuses, IT directors and chief information officers can, for the first time ever, monitor and manage devices from multiple vendors and in multiple locations through a unified interface, without moving from their office chair." —Omer Brookstein, Chief Executive Officer at Xyte

Following the pandemic, students and faculty—whether attending in person or remotely—now expect flexible, reliable hybrid learning environments. They depend on immersive AV systems, robust communication infrastructure, and cloud-based platforms that support real-time collaboration and consistent performance. These technologies not only deliver content but also personalize the learning experience, empowering students to engage in ways that suit their individual learning styles.

Audiovisual technology plays a crucial role in delivering a personalized learning experience, but as a growing number of higher education facilities invest in new technologies, they require a streamlined, scalable way to manage and monitor their solutions effectively, allowing them to control and monitor devices in dispersed locations.

Using new and advanced cloud technologies with thousands of AV devices deployed across sprawling campuses, IT directors and chief information officers can, for the first time ever, monitor and manage devices from multiple vendors and in multiple locations through a unified interface, without moving from their office chair. This cohesive visibility improves operational efficiency, extends the life cycle of critical classroom technology, and enhances responsiveness, keeping the focus on education—not on equipment maintenance.

With just a few clicks, IT and AV managers can use Xyte to remotely monitor and address device issues before end users even notice them, saving the institution time and money while keeping staff and students satisfied.

