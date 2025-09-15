Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Extron

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Joe DaSilva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

Today’s tech-savvy generation is driving the transformation of higher-education learning spaces that foster engagement and collaboration. Traditional lecture-based teaching methods have given way to interactive, multimedia-driven learning experiences. At the heart of this transformation is advanced AV technology.

Extron technologies help facilitate this evolution. Extron video wall processors enable dynamic, high-resolution content displays that capture students’ attention and promote visual learning. Whether displaying intricate scientific simulations or collaborative dashboards, these processors facilitate immersive educational experiences. Paired with powerful transmitters, receivers, and distribution amplifiers, educators can ensure high-quality content delivery to multiple displays across the classroom or campus.

USB integration technologies enhance flexibility by enabling seamless connectivity between laptops, cameras, and document cameras. This fosters a collaborative environment where instructors and students can effortlessly share content using wireless presentation systems like Extron ShareLink Pro. On the control and automation side, control processors provide centralized management of AV systems, simplifying the user experience and minimizing disruptions during lectures. Motion sensors can detect presence in a room and even prepare the room by turning on lights, adjusting shades, and environmental controls.

Audio quality also plays a critical role in engagement. Amplifiers and speakers designed for classroom environments ensure clear, evenly distributed sound, making it easier for students to stay focused and absorb information. These voice reinforcement systems are especially valuable in hybrid learning setups, where both in-room and remote participants must experience consistent audio quality.

By investing in powerful AV technologies, higher-education institutions can stay competitive with engaging learning spaces. These systems empower educators to deliver rich, interactive content that enhances student outcomes. In the rapidly changing educational landscape, embracing innovation will be key to attracting a diverse and talented student body.