How Christie Lasers Make This U.K. Christmas an Enchanted One

Christie projectors are helping to power an immersive, interactive holiday experience at Planet Ice Bristol, England. At “Enchanted Christmas,” Christie partner Attraktion! installed 10 Captiva DWU500S 1DLP ultra short throw projectors to power vibrant, interactive content across the exhibit, mapping onto floors, ceilings, and scenic elements to immerse visitors in the spirit of the season.

The hour-long family attraction begins with guests checking in and receiving an elf alter ego, where they are briefed on their mission to save Christmas at the North Pole. The journey features interactive stations and games, opportunities to explore global festive traditions, songs from around the world, and encounters with a host of seasonal characters.

In the ‘Gift Express’ room, Christie Captiva projectors transform three walls into a lively canvas where children can help catch flying gifts and wrap them, immersing participants in the festive mission. Meanwhile, in the ‘Twinkle Studio’, the projectors bring children’s creativity to life by displaying their decorated presents and ornaments as interactive projections around the cozy living room that respond to touch. The experience also features a snowball fight with Jack Frost, a sleigh ride with Santa, and concludes with a brief VR segment.

Attraktion! completed the technical build on the first floor above the venue’s main ice pad, re‑using the footprint from its prior “Jurassic Immersive Experience” and redesigning and recalibrating content for the Christmas storyline. The projectors are mounted unobtrusively above exhibits, projecting onto floors, scenic surfaces, and set pieces. Media servers handle playback, with Unity and Unreal Engine powering interactive elements alongside motion‑tracking sensors.

(Image credit: Christie)

“We selected Christie projectors for their compact design, modularity, very short throw, and dependable performance, which are essential for our immersive installation,” said Markus Beyr, CEO, Attraktion! “The response in Bristol has been overwhelmingly positive, as this type of attraction is unique in England, and we’re excited to see the response to ‘Enchanted Christmas.’ The technology has enabled us to deliver a seamless experience.”