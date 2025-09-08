Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Panasonic Connect

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Jack Salamanchuk, Product Manager, Professional Imaging at Panasonic Connect North America

Higher education is facing a handful of challenges in 2025, from lower enrollment rates to less funding for institutions and students. As universities adapt to these changes, it’s important for them to consider the implications technology has on students and teachers and give them the tools they need to seamlessly provide engaging and exciting communal learning experiences.

Audiovisual solutions can help institutions attract and retain students and teachers. Classrooms outfitted with state-of-the-art cameras and audio technologies allow students and teachers to foster engaging presentations, discussions, and lessons that encourage participation and improve comprehension. With the ability to live stream and record these experiences for future use, hybrid and remote students also reap the benefits of AV technologies by having access to crisp audio and clear imagery that improve their learning even from afar.

AV solutions also help prepare students for real-world experiences. Consider a student who is studying theater or broadcast journalism: Not only do they want hands-on experience with technology that’s pivotal to their future jobs, but they also want access to the most advanced solutions on the market rather than outdated legacy systems. This generates excitement for students and positions them as well-equipped to operate the technology, thereby driving industries forward.

Solutions such as Panasonic’s AG-CX20 and AG-CX370 4K Compact Camcorders allow universities to deliver clear, high-quality content to in-person and remote students for a more immersive and accessible experience. This allows teachers and students to focus less on managing the cameras in the room and more on connecting with each other.

Coupled with the ability to connect to external audio systems—whether ceiling or handheld microphones—institutions will look towards interoperable camera solutions that ensure clear, synchronized audio and video are integrated into in-person and remote environments, allowing them to deliver the best possible student experiences.