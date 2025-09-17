Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Q-SYS

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Manager of Business Development for Higher Education at Q-SYS

As higher education continues to evolve, institutions are reimagining the classroom experience to better support student engagement, collaboration, and personalized learning. One of the most notable trends is the shift toward blended learning models—an approach that combines in-person teaching with online components. This hybrid structure provides students with greater flexibility while empowering instructors to tailor learning experiences based on individual needs.

Active learning environments are also transforming how students engage in the classroom. Traditional lecture halls are being replaced with flexible, technology-rich spaces that encourage group collaboration, peer interaction, and hands-on learning. Educators are further supported by data-driven instruction, using real-time analytics to assess student participation and adjust lesson plans accordingly to improve outcomes.

Technology plays a pivotal role in enabling these advancements. For example, lecture capture systems allow students to revisit recorded sessions anytime, reinforcing comprehension and knowledge retention. Automated tracking cameras enhance this experience by following instructors or highlighting student interactions—especially valuable in simulation labs or dynamic learning environments.

To capture every voice in the room, ceiling microphones ensure inclusive participation, while simplified user interfaces—powered by room sensors, NFC card readers, or scheduling integrations—create intuitive, automated experiences for both faculty and students.

Importantly, cloud-based AV systems provide IT teams with the ability to remotely monitor and manage classrooms, ensuring uptime and scalability across campus.

As institutions continue to modernize their learning environments, many are turning to software-based platforms that offer long-term scalability and flexibility. These platforms can unify audio, video, and control across multiple learning spaces while supporting future technology needs. For example, universities working with Q-SYS have implemented scalable solutions that enhance both the teaching and learning experience.