Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Utelogy

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy, shares insights on emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping higher education classrooms and beyond.

Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy

Educational institutions across the country are deploying more technology in more rooms across more dispersed campuses. Simultaneously, tech support teams and estate managers are challenged to manage these increasingly complex spaces with fewer resources, less staff, and minimal budgets—sometimes even relying on students to support installed technology.

These same students, and many faculty, are also digital natives who have only ever known technology at their fingertips. Their expectation is straightforward: Classroom tech must work when they need it.

Technical support teams need the flexibility to do their jobs from anywhere, at any time." —Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy

This focus on the user experience has raised the stakes for AV/IT estate management. State-of-the-art classroom technology does more than provide a competitive edge for attracting students and faculty; it’s also a key contributor to maintaining sustainability efforts.

Technical support teams need the flexibility to do their jobs from anywhere, at any time. Remote monitoring and management software that may have once been a luxury is now a necessity, especially with shrinking budgets caused in large part by reductions in federal funding. Estate managers can remotely monitor and manage devices and systems across a network to perform remote troubleshooting or prevent issues before they escalate and disrupt classroom schedules. Alerts and self-healing system capabilities are also critical for ensuring educational technology is fully operational on demand. The ability to track device and room usage helps organizations make data-based operational and purchasing decisions.

Effective asset management is critical for ed tech managers. Support teams need to ensure uninterrupted service by tracking warranties, license expiration dates, security patches, firmware versions, and device refresh cycles, which are necessary for accurate and timely planning and budgeting as they evaluate their needs for the next year.

Solutions such as the Utelogy Platform provide support staff with software-based productivity tools combined with on-campus and remote management capabilities. The platform also offers asset management, monitoring, room automation, usage metrics and analytics, alerting, and reporting, plus the ability to adapt to legacy AV or new AV/UC technologies.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn