Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: HDBaseT Alliance

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

In today’s higher education landscape, learning is no longer limited to a single modality, as students expect content to be accessible on their terms—in person, remotely, or on demand. Additionally, educators face the ongoing challenge of being able to focus on teaching rather than managing the room’s technology. In both cases, this requires Pro AV that prioritizes ease of use, seamless connectivity, and a universal experience anywhere—on and off campus.

Expect one thing to remain consistent: the demand for user-friendliness and flexibility for both students and teachers in any Pro AV system." —Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance

For educators, technologies that enable pre-configured device setups are crucial, allowing them to minimize setup time and get right to teaching. Products like Logitech’s Preset Button, enabling seamless camera switching, and Tekvox’s Drop-In AV for simplified operation are excellent examples of solutions that are solving this problem. Plug-and-play BYOD support is also now more important than ever, with USB-C leading the way as the universal connectivity interface. Whether in a classroom, lecture hall, or collaboration space, users need to be able to connect and engage without delay.

As higher education continues to evolve, so will the applications for Pro AV. Expect one thing to remain consistent: the demand for user-friendliness and flexibility for both students and teachers in any Pro AV system.

