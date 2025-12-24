Daktronics Acquires Intellectual Property and Equipment Assets from X Display Company

Daktronics has acquired the intellectual property (IP), equipment assets, and technical expertise from X Display Company Technology Limited (XDC) , which designs mass-transfer processes and MicroLED technology.

[2025's Pro AV Acquisitions, the Recap]

Daktronics believes that the acquisition will continue to differentiate the company in all segments of its business, and that it represents another step forward in Daktronics’ product innovation strategy, which is designed to accelerate growth and enhance competitive positioning. Daktronics has been investing in XDC since 2020, helping accelerate XDC’s development of MicroLED capabilities and applications.

Key acquisition highlights include IP assets to enable advanced display solutions with ultra-fine pixel pitches for large-format video walls and medium-sized commercial displays; specialized equipment assets for the development of displays with MicroLED and MicroIC technology; and talent Integration, with Daktronics hiring 15 XDC employees with deep expertise in mass-transfer, MicroLED development and MicroIC design.

“We believe this move further strengthens our competitive position and will allow us to provide current and future customers globally with the next generation of display technology,” said Daktronics Interim president and CEO Brad Wiemann. “It also gives us an experienced team of engineers in the field of MicroLED and MicroIC technologies that we believe reinforces our commitment to technical excellence and innovation.”