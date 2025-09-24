Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Legrand | AV

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: William Smart, Director of Vertical Account Sales, Higher Education at Legrand | AV

The application of AV in higher education settings is evolving at a rapid rate, with many universities deploying solutions to streamline the classroom experience both online and in-person. The hybrid learning model is here to stay and remains popular because students like both the in-person and remote aspects of it. As a result, a lot of universities are using Legrand for remote learning and management applications. We provide virtual meeting solutions that automatically frame the classroom and integrate with Zoom and Microsoft Teams, streamlining the online learning experience. Combining your AV into a product that allows you to bridge technologies provides flexibility for the user and makes learning accessible to students from anywhere with an internet connection.

AV over IP allows educational institutions to do campus-wide deployments over existing network infrastructure, providing the flexibility and scalability they require." —William Smart, Director of Vertical Account Sales, Higher Education at Legrand | AV

While today’s students are accustomed to technology being a central part of their lives and learning processes, many educators are embracing trends like AI, VR, and AR to efficiently manage classroom operations. I speak with a lot of universities that tell me they envision having AI drive the automation in the room, so if a teacher walks in, they can activate their remote meeting client, turn on the lights, switch it to their preferences, and begin their lesson without needing to set up their computer or additional hardware.

Another trend we’re seeing in higher education environments is the adoption of AV-over-IP technology. AV over IP allows educational institutions to do campus-wide deployments over existing network infrastructure, providing the flexibility and scalability they require. It's great for large lecture halls because it cuts down on the equipment in the room and enables educators to route content from a variety of sources to multiple displays and projection systems. By investing in modern technological innovations, universities are future-proofing their campuses and enhancing the overall educational experience for students and teachers alike.