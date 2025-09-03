Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Mike Mitchell, Product and Application Specialist for Business Communication at Sennheiser

The demand for more intuitive and accessible solutions has grown in modern lecture halls, and being able to hear as well as be heard is critical for maintaining inclusivity in learning environments. Today’s students expect a seamless experience that allows them to both listen to a lecture and participate in a discussion without delays or distractions. Therefore, assistive listening systems should focus on delivering clear, consistent audio without disruptions, ensuring that users can remain fully engaged in the experience.

Historically, assistive listening devices (ADLs) have relied on traditional FM or infrared systems. These systems typically required users to borrow devices to amplify sound. While these solutions provided some relief, they also presented logistical challenges including maintenance, hygiene, and limited personalization options. As a result, many higher education institutions are turning to Wi-Fi-based, two-channel solutions, which eliminate many of the traditional obstacles and provide the flexibility and versatility students require.

Wi-Fi-based listening systems allow universities to integrate user-friendly solutions that rely on personal smartphones or other mobile devices, improving the experience with low-latency audio that can be customized to the user’s preference. Systems that can accommodate multiple audio streams do even more by providing assistive listening as well as allowing the user to connect their device as a microphone to contribute to a presentation. Sennheiser’s MobileConnect system enables students to use their mobile devices for assistive listening and participation, facilitating an environment where students can hear every word of the lecture and join in on the conversation effectively.

Ensuring that everyone in the classroom can hear clearly is not only about inclusion, but fostering community and connection. Thanks to the enrichment of bi-directional communication capabilities, what was once a single-use device for listening is now a multi-use workhorse. By embracing these innovations, universities can enhance the overall experience, allowing every student to fully engage with the classroom—regardless of their hearing ability.