Top Integrators 2025: Vertical Growth

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on current Pro AV industry trends.

What vertical market has shown the most growth for you in 2025?

(Image credit: Data Projections)

Kris Begnaud, VP Sales, Data Projections

Municipal and local government. Steady funding and clear missions kept projects moving—courtrooms, council chambers, boardrooms, and EOCs. The brief is consistent: reliable hybrid participation, recording/archival needs, and robust alerting. Corporate refresh slowed with tariff noise, while the K-12 market has slowed a bit.

(Image credit: ECC)

Matt Thorne, EVP, ECC

The manufacturing market has shown the most growth for our firm i