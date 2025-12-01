Top Integrators 2025: Vertical Growth

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on current Pro AV industry trends.
What vertical market has shown the most growth for you in 2025?
Kris Begnaud, VP Sales, Data Projections
Municipal and local government. Steady funding and clear missions kept projects moving—courtrooms, council chambers, boardrooms, and EOCs. The brief is consistent: reliable hybrid participation, recording/archival needs, and robust alerting. Corporate refresh slowed with tariff noise, while the K-12 market has slowed a bit.
Matt Thorne, EVP, ECC
The manufacturing market has shown the most growth for our firm i