Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Shure

AVT Question: Please share your insights into trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Vanessa Jensen, Manager of Market Development at Shure

In 2025/6, higher education will rapidly embrace advanced AV technology to support hybrid and flexible learning. High-quality AV integration is now essential for fostering effective communication, engagement, and equity among students and faculty.

Today's classrooms transcend physical spaces, requiring technology that enables seamless interaction between remote and on-site participants. Professors must deliver engaging lessons, facilitate collaboration, and ensure equal access to learning for all students.

Unequal access to professors and peers hinders engagement. Poor audio quality can degrade and distract from the learning experience. Clear, high-quality audio is vital—every student must hear and be heard. Professors need to communicate confidently, knowing their lectures are clear to all, whether in the room or online.

For equitable learning, conferencing technology must be professional yet easy to set up and use. Choosing the right technology is crucial for effective information delivery. It must be reliable, user-friendly, and scalable, offering outstanding experiences for IT managers and classroom users alike. Integrating intuitive, high-quality audio solutions transforms higher education spaces into immersive, equitable environments that enhance student engagement and collaboration.