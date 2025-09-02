Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Shure

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Vanessa Jensen, Manager of Market Development at Shure, shares insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Vanessa Jensen, Manager of Market Development at Shure
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share your insights into trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Vanessa Jensen, Manager of Market Development at Shure

In 2025/6, higher education will rapidly embrace advanced AV technology to support hybrid and flexible learning. High-quality AV integration is now essential for fostering effective communication, engagement, and equity among students and faculty.

For equitable learning, conferencing technology must be professional yet easy to set up and use." —Vanessa Jensen, Manager of Market Development at Shure

Today's classrooms transcend physical spaces, requiring technology that enables seamless interaction between remote and on-site participants. Professors must deliver engaging lessons, facilitate collaboration, and ensure equal access to learning for all students.

Unequal access to professors and peers hinders engagement. Poor audio quality can degrade and distract from the learning experience. Clear, high-quality audio is vital—every student must hear and be heard. Professors need to communicate confidently, knowing their lectures are clear to all, whether in the room or online.

For equitable learning, conferencing technology must be professional yet easy to set up and use. Choosing the right technology is crucial for effective information delivery. It must be reliable, user-friendly, and scalable, offering outstanding experiences for IT managers and classroom users alike. Integrating intuitive, high-quality audio solutions transforms higher education spaces into immersive, equitable environments that enhance student engagement and collaboration.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn