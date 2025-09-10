Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Atlona

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Steve Bogart, Business Development Manager of Education at Atlona

Higher education classrooms are evolving to be more flexible, interactive, and student-centered. Hybrid and HyFlex learning models allow students to choose between in-person and online participation, offering greater accessibility and convenience. Traditional lecture-based teaching is being replaced by active learning strategies such as flipped classrooms, collaborative problem solving, and project-based learning—all of which enhance engagement and knowledge retention. With that often comes the need to support more AV and USB sources in the room, including connectivity to 4K cameras, conferencing bars, microphones, speakers, and other peripherals.

Learning analytics and predictive modeling help educators track student performance, offering insights that allow for personalized interventions and improved learning outcomes." —Steve Bogart, Business Development Manager of Education at Atlona

Gamification and immersive learning tools such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are transforming education by creating hands-on, interactive experiences, particularly in fields like medical training, engineering, and history. Learning analytics and predictive modeling help educators track student performance, offering insights that allow for personalized interventions and improved learning outcomes. Additionally, there is a growing focus on soft skills, interdisciplinary education, and micro credentials, enabling students to acquire industry-relevant expertise alongside their degrees.

To facilitate engagement, institutions are adopting learning management systems like Canvas and Blackboard, AI tutoring assistants, and collaborative tools such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Digital whiteboards, annotation tools, and polling platforms like Kahoot and Poll Everywhere encourage active participation. Immersive technologies, including VR headsets and AR applications, bring complex concepts to life through interactive simulations. Video switching solutions, such as hardware-based switchers and software platforms like OBS Studio and Atlona, enhance the hybrid learning experience by seamlessly managing multiple video sources, ensuring high-quality content delivery for both in-person and remote students. These advancements are collectively reshaping higher education, making learning more engaging, data-driven, and adaptable to modern students' needs.