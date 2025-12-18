Holiday Magic Comes to Life with Genelec Smart IP Brings

Nestled in Finland’s northernmost region, Lapland has become the known for its festive approach of all things Christmas. At the heart of the village, guests are welcomed into an immersive tour of Santa’s home and workshop—found within Santa’s Visitor Center—where a Genelec Smart IP sound system surrounds guests with the yuletide spirit of the North Pole.

Finnish entrepreneur, Päivikki Palosaari, has a long-standing history with Genelec, having utilized its loudspeakers across her successful line of hotels and restaurants. “I visited Mrs. Palosaari and her husband, Mika Latva, about a year prior to the project,” said Henri Ulmanen, Genelec sales engineer. “Mr. Latva wanted to create an immersive journey through Santa’s magical realm, where audio would be key to unlocking this winter wonderland.”

“Audio plays a crucial role in the sensory experience,” Ulmanen stated. “It guides visitors through each moment, so it needed to be completely immersive to establish an atmosphere of magic and wonder.” This required full coverage for background music alongside localized sound effects, dialogue, and narration when needed, without overwhelming the visual spectacle.

(Image credit: Genelec)

Ulmanen designed a Genelec Smart IP system consisting of various loudspeaker models to ensure the immersive experience reached its full potential. “Different models were chosen for each zone to suit the space and audio needs,” he described. “In the grand café and gift shop, eighteen 4430 loudspeakers provide wide coverage and a cheerful musical backdrop, keeping the hub lively for shopping and dining. We went with the largest Smart IP model to allow sufficient headroom for different uses, such as events or conferences.”

In Santa’s House and Gift Laboratory, six discreet 4410 Smart IP loudspeakers enhance the rustic setting with warm, joyful music to strengthen the homely atmosphere. “The compact size of the 4410s is perfect for Santa’s House as the loudspeakers are tucked away and unobtrusive, while delivering clarity and coverage for background music.”

The standout is the Grand Hall, where audio plays a more central role in bringing the magic to life. “Here, four 4420s are positioned above projection screens,” described Ulmanen. “This space relies heavily on sound effects and dialogue due to the Talking Tree in the center of the room.” The Talking Tree comes to life with the sound of its rich and powerful voice engulfing visitors in its exciting Christmas tale. A stunning visual display takes place on the screens alongside the audio to captivate children and adults alike. “As the tree is the focal point of the room, the audio needed to be clear and localized. To intensify output, a Genelec 3440 subwoofer was positioned behind the tree, ensuring its voice can be heard above all other elements.”

(Image credit: Genelec)

Already involved in the project’s lighting and video, Finnish AV specialists ApplyLight Oy were tasked with integrating the Genelec loudspeakers into the wider system. “The Grand Hall—with its projections, lighting, and layered sound—was our main focus,” explains ApplyLight’s Tommi Puisto. “We used multitrack mixing to blend audio effects with the Talking Tree’s narration, making the story more vibrant.” To ensure smooth operation, ApplyLight designed a simple tablet interface for tour guides, allowing them to activate technology through handheld devices while guests move through the experience.

Q-SYS was implemented to manage all AV elements, pairing effortlessly with Genelec Smart IP via the Dante network. “We also had help from Smart IP Manager, which allowed us to configure each loudspeaker individually, enabling precise delay timing, multitrack setup, and even control of elements such as LED screen dimming,” adds Puisto. “Audio, power, and control are carried through a single CAT6 cable, making the system efficient, cost-effective, and future proof, while remaining practically invisible to visitors. Genelec Smart IP made the installation so much easier than it would be with any other equipment.”

Through the combined expertise of Ulmanen and ApplyLight Oy, the enchanting wonderland of Santa’s North Pole was brought to life with the premium audio of Genelec loudspeakers as part of a sophisticated AV system. “There have been absolutely no issues with the sound, and the loudspeakers have guaranteed an atmosphere of joy and merriment,” said Puisto. “Working with Genelec’s Smart IP series has been both effortless and rewarding, allowing us to deliver a system that is reliable, flexible, and truly magical for visitors.”

“I have heard only positive feedback from Päivikki Palosaari and Mika Latva,” Ulmanen noted. “While they’ve been long-term Genelec users, this was their first time using Smart IP loudspeakers, and they couldn’t have been more impressed.” From the cozy rooms of Santa’s House to the spectacle of the Grand Hall, the Genelec Smart IP system ties each moment together, filling every space with warmth, clarity, and festive spirit.