Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Sharp

AVT Question: Please share your insights into trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Kristin Spiewak, Senior Manager Demand Generation at Sharp

AV/IT directors in schools have their hands full these days as they determine what technology solutions will define next-gen classrooms. Many schools invested in remote learning solutions during the pandemic. But now find themselves spending more time ensuring they have the right combination of audio, video, and display technology to drive in-class engagement. As classrooms evolve, they must create immersive experiences, active learning environments, and improved collaboration opportunities for students and staff.

Investing in the right technology now will ensure that learning continues at the highest level for years to come." —Kristin Spiewak, Senior Manager Demand Generation at Sharp

Below are a few technologies that can help create these dynamic learning experiences.

Collaboration and Presentation Solutions: Collaboration and Interactive Whiteboards continue to play a large role in student engagement. These options are becoming more robust and easier for students to use with BYOD options, seamless connectivity, and vivid video viewing.

Display Engagement: Almost all classrooms, whether large student halls or small huddle spaces, will house one if not multiple digital displays. A quality video experience is essential to engage students while learning sessions are taking place.

Laser Projection: Projection is still a viable technology used in many classrooms. A cost-effective option for creating larger-than-life images in small or large spaces.

Direct View LED – dvLED is becoming the technology of choice when schools are looking for seamless viewing with a wow factor to go with it. High-quality imagery is finding its way into many student centers and sports complexes due to its exciting color imagery, surely to keep students engaged and informed.

Schools realize that investing in the right technology now will ensure that learning continues at the highest level for years to come.