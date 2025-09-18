Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: AtlasIED

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Ivan Schwartz, Director of Consultant Relations at AtlasIED

Times are changing, and the modern higher education classroom is changing, too. This shift is primarily driven by the adoption of advanced technologies developed to enhance student engagement, improve accessibility, and create positive learning environments. As universities work to meet the evolving needs of students and faculty, they must assess the spaces they occupy and the best possible AV solutions for their unique needs to ensure that both in-person and remote learners have access to clear and intelligible audio.

Digital beam steering technology can significantly enhance speech clarity in educational settings by directing sound precisely toward the audience, minimizing disruptive reflections, especially in large, reverberant spaces." —Ivan Schwartz, Director of Consultant Relations at AtlasIED

Many modern classrooms, lecture halls, and study halls feature hard, reflective surfaces, which create acoustical challenges and can impair speech intelligibility. Missing crucial information during a lecture can be detrimental to a student's learning experience.

Digital beam steering technology can significantly enhance speech clarity in educational settings by directing sound precisely toward the audience, minimizing disruptive reflections, especially in large, reverberant spaces. This results in clearer audio delivery, which boosts student engagement and participation while ensuring uniform sound coverage throughout the room. Synchronizing audio with visual content reduces misunderstandings and cognitive strain, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and effective learning environment. This improvement not only aids comprehension for all students but also can increase accessibility for those with hearing impairments.

Higher education institutions can support student comprehension and successful student outcomes by integrating advanced technology such as digitally steerable loudspeakers. Embracing these technologies fosters a more flexible, accessible, and engaging learning environment, enhancing the student experience and empowering educators to deliver more impactful and effective instruction.