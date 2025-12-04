Pro AV: By the Numbers 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Every year, the Pro AV marketplace eagerly awaits the release of SCN Top 50. Not because it's the definitive take on the state of the channel, but because it represents a touchpoint on how integrators may be faring in the current climate and, of course, who is leading the charge.

We all know self-reported data has its caveats—bragging rights are a key takeaway. But in a market with so little data about how companies are performing, some key insights can be gleaned from the list, particularly when taken in combination with other sources of data.

So, how does the Top 50 fit into the global context of AV integration? Are these 50 companies representative of the greater whole? And what insights can be taken from the top 50 and applied more broadly? Let's check the numbers.

Collecting Key Stats

As we’ll see, while there is an expected large firm and positivity bias to the data, the Top 50 still provides a useful take on the market. The first data point you might be tempted to focus on is total revenues and then use that to derive a growth rate for benchmarking. Doing so would suggest a declining market, since the total reported revenues dropped from $13.8 billion in 2024 to $9.1 billion in 2025, a 34% decline!

The problem is the revenues are an artifact of who is in the list, so they don’t truly reveal a usable growth rate. A different methodology is needed to get a clearer sense of growth. The total revenue number is at least an indication of the Top 50 market share, once we derive a market total (coming soon).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A weighted average derived from the growth rates of the listed companies provides a much better view of overall growth rates. It starts with calculating growth for each company and then weighing by their revenue contribution to the whole. This reveals a growth rate of about 8% from 2024 to 2025. This may somewhat reflect growth from consolidation or a positivity bias, but it's a signal that the market did fairly well this year. As we’ll see, it’s also consistent with other sources.

The next and perhaps best data is the average value of an installation. Here, we first calculate the average number of installations per company (2,164) and then use that to derive the average installation value from the total revenues. The result is an average value of $76,385.