Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Larry DeFazio, Regional Sales Manager, East, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

The higher education classroom continues to use technology to evolve and connect with students where they are. In a post-COVID world that has normalized flexible learning models and prioritizes collaboration, having the latest innovations helps provide equity, facilitates engagement, and supports comprehension and retention.

Technology is critical to enabling consistent and immersive learning experiences, whether in person, hybrid, or remote. Products such as PTZ cameras—such as Sony’s SRG-A Series, which implement AI for built-in auto tracking, framing, and focus—allow everyone to have a clear, optimized view of the presenter, and this high-quality imagery with impressive production values can be achieved with minimal operational effort.

Display technology is also providing participants with a more dynamic learning experience. Displays can enable new forms of collaboration and sharing capabilities, using our SOC Android platform, for a BYOD environment. Sony’s professional BRAVIA display lineup ranges in size from 32 to 98 inches, offering classrooms and huddle spaces—large and small—with visuals that meet their needs and suit their footprint. Sony’s Pro BRAVIA displays also feature powerful processors, vibrant and accurate colors, detailed imagery, and easy-to-read text, allowing for enhanced visuals for both presentations and meetings.