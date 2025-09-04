Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Sony Electronics

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Larry DeFazio, Regional Sales Manager, East, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics, shares insights on emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping higher education classrooms and beyond.

Larry DeFazio, Regional Sales Manager, East, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Larry DeFazio, Regional Sales Manager, East, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

The higher education classroom continues to use technology to evolve and connect with students where they are. In a post-COVID world that has normalized flexible learning models and prioritizes collaboration, having the latest innovations helps provide equity, facilitates engagement, and supports comprehension and retention.

Technology is critical to enabling consistent and immersive learning experiences, whether in person, hybrid, or remote." —Larry DeFazio, Regional Sales Manager, East, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

Technology is critical to enabling consistent and immersive learning experiences, whether in person, hybrid, or remote. Products such as PTZ cameras—such as Sony’s SRG-A Series, which implement AI for built-in auto tracking, framing, and focus—allow everyone to have a clear, optimized view of the presenter, and this high-quality imagery with impressive production values can be achieved with minimal operational effort.

Display technology is also providing participants with a more dynamic learning experience. Displays can enable new forms of collaboration and sharing capabilities, using our SOC Android platform, for a BYOD environment. Sony’s professional BRAVIA display lineup ranges in size from 32 to 98 inches, offering classrooms and huddle spaces—large and small—with visuals that meet their needs and suit their footprint. Sony’s Pro BRAVIA displays also feature powerful processors, vibrant and accurate colors, detailed imagery, and easy-to-read text, allowing for enhanced visuals for both presentations and meetings.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn