Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: PCD Audio Video

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Hal Truax, Vice President at PCD Audio Video

We anticipate that several main AV trends in higher education will continue shaping classroom environments to bring lessons and lectures to life, enhancing student engagement.

The first growing trend we have identified is the adoption of active learning spaces. We see higher education institutions transitioning from traditional lecture formats to active AV learning environments that promote collaboration and interaction. Features can include rotating seats and tables—enabling students to face peers for team-based activities and fostering a more dynamic and engaging learning experience.

The second trend is the integration of advanced AV technologies. Modern classrooms are increasingly incorporating high-definition projectors, interactive whiteboards, and integrated audio systems to create immersive educational environments. We believe that this AV technology trend facilitates clearer communication and more engaging presentations, catering to diverse learning styles and improving overall comprehension.

The third trend is an emphasis on flexible and collaborative furniture design. We foresee a growing focus on evolving AV technology integrating with classroom layouts that support flexibility and collaboration. Furniture that can be easily reconfigured allows for seamless transitions between different teaching methods, accommodating both group work and traditional lectures. This adaptability enhances student engagement by supporting various instructional strategies.

Advanced presentation technology, interactive whiteboards, and integrated audio systems can manage lighting, shading, security, and HVAC systems across campuses—all synced to a single, cohesive control system. By integrating these innovative technologies and design principles, higher education institutions can transform their classrooms into dynamic AV spaces that bring lessons and lectures to life, ultimately enriching the student learning experience.